108 MPH Horror: Texas Driver Kills Grandma in Deadly Crash – The Shocking Charges He Now Faces

A tragic accident in San Antonio has led to a manslaughter charge against a young driver. Authorities say the man was speeding at more than double the speed limit when he crashed into another vehicle, killing a 71-year-old woman. The heartbreaking crash serves as a reminder of how dangerous reckless driving can be.

What Happened on Alamo Ranch Parkway?

The deadly crash happened at around 12:23 p.m. on Wednesday in the 11000 block of Alamo Ranch Parkway. Deputies from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were called to the scene, where a white Ford Mustang and an SUV had collided.

The Mustang’s driver was identified as 20-year-old Richard Aron Gonzales. Investigators believe he was driving extremely fast and recklessly at the time of the crash.

Evidence Against the Driver

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing the Mustang racing down Highway 151 and speeding onto Alamo Ranch Parkway. Surveillance video from nearby businesses, along with physical evidence from the crash site, supported their statements.

According to the police, Gonzales was travelling westbound and was going at least 100 mph when he hit the SUV. The vehicle he struck was driven by 71-year-old Patricia Browning.

The impact was so violent that Browning’s SUV rolled over and spun uncontrollably before coming to a stop.

Data from the Mustang

When investigators examined Gonzales’s Mustang, they found the speedometer needle locked at 100 mph. A search warrant was obtained to access the car’s onboard data system, known as Berla, and the airbag control module.

The data revealed Gonzales was actually driving at 108 mph — more than double the 45 mph speed limit — at the moment of the crash.

The Victim: Patricia Browning

Patricia Browning, 71, was rushed to the hospital immediately after the crash. Sadly, she died less than an hour later from her injuries.

Browning’s death has left her family and community in mourning. What should have been an ordinary afternoon drive turned into a tragedy because of another driver’s recklessness.

The Driver’s Condition and Charges

Richard Gonzales also suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalised. Authorities say once he is released from medical care, he will be formally booked and charged with manslaughter.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that reckless driving at such high speeds led directly to the loss of an innocent life.

The crash on Alamo Ranch Parkway highlights how dangerous and deadly reckless speeding can be. A 71-year-old woman lost her life simply because another driver chose to ignore the rules of the road. As Richard Gonzales faces manslaughter charges, Patricia Browning’s family and community are left grieving. This tragic event serves as a painful reminder that speeding is not just illegal — it can be fatal.

SOURCE