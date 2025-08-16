Back-to-School Events in Pittsburgh: Free Supplies, Fun Activities, and More

As the back-to-school season approaches, Pittsburgh is gearing up to support students and families with two major events offering free school supplies, food, and entertainment.

“Back to School Blast Off!” Event

On August 16, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., the City of Pittsburgh will host a “Back to School Blast Off!” event at Mill 19 (4501 Lytle St.). The event, organized by JADA House International and Hazelwood Cafe, will provide free backpacks, haircuts, food, and school supplies to students. Families can also enjoy kid-friendly activities, resource tables, and live performances. DJ Selecta, the Thomas Wendt Trio Jazz Band, and inspirational speaker Devontae Butler will entertain adult participants.

Pittsburgh Public Schools’ Annual Event

On Monday, August 21, Pittsburgh Public Schools will hold its 13th annual back-to-school event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the FedEx Great Hall at Acrisure Stadium. This event will feature free school supplies, while supplies last. For convenience, there will also be a drive-thru option at Gold Lot 1A for those who cannot attend in person.

Aiding Families in Need

These events are especially important for families who might face challenges with school preparation. As one parent mentioned, “Events like these help get kids excited about returning to school and ensure they have what they need to succeed.”

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Works also encourages donations of gently used school clothes to organizations like Salvation Army, Goodwill, Soles4Souls, St. Vincent de Paul, Planet Aid, and East End Community Thrift.

Traffic Advisory

With students returning to school, traffic delays are expected, particularly during peak hours. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urges drivers to slow down in school zones to ensure the safety of children.

Get Ready for School!

Whether you’re in need of supplies, clothes, or simply looking to enjoy some community fun, Pittsburgh’s back-to-school events offer something for everyone. Don’t miss out on these great opportunities to get prepared for the new school year!

