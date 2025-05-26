Which Retail Stores Are Open on Memorial Day 2025? Here’s What to Know

Memorial Day 2025 falls on Monday, May 26. Many shoppers will be looking to take advantage of holiday sales or get some shopping done before summer officially kicks off. The good news is that most major retail stores will remain open on Memorial Day, though banks and post offices will be closed.

Memorial Day honors U.S. military members who died in service, and while the nation pauses for remembrance, many stores will welcome customers with regular or adjusted hours.

Major Retailers Open on Memorial Day 2025

Target: Open; hours vary by location. Check local store for details.

Open; hours vary by location. Check local store for details. Walmart: Open regular hours, typically 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open regular hours, typically 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sam’s Club: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members.

Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members. Costco: Closed on Memorial Day.

Closed on Memorial Day. Home Depot: Open regular hours.

Open regular hours. Lowe’s: Open regular hours.

Open regular hours. Ace Hardware: Hours vary by independently owned locations; check locally.

Hours vary by independently owned locations; check locally. TJ Maxx, Marshall’s, HomeGoods: Open; hours vary by store.

Open; hours vary by store. Macy’s: Open regular hours.

Open regular hours. Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack: Select stores open with modified hours.

Select stores open with modified hours. JCPenney: Open regular hours.

Open regular hours. Kohl’s: Open regular hours; check local store hours.

Open regular hours; check local store hours. Best Buy: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sephora: Hours vary; check local store.

Hours vary; check local store. Belk: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta: Hours vary; check local stores.

Hours vary; check local stores. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s: Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; check local stores.

Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; check local stores. REI: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Burlington: Open regular hours.

Open regular hours. IKEA: Open regular hours.

Open regular hours. Petco: Open regular hours.

Open regular hours. PetSmart: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Office Depot and OfficeMax: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tractor Supply Company: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Most major retail stores will be open on Memorial Day 2025, but hours may vary by location. It’s a good idea to check with your local store before heading out to shop.

