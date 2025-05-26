Which Restaurants Are Open on Memorial Day 2025? Here’s What You Need to Know

Memorial Day 2025 falls on Monday, May 26. If you’re planning to grab a meal or a quick snack on the holiday, you’ll find plenty of restaurants open across the country. While banks and post offices will be closed, many fast food and sit-down chains will serve customers as usual.

Memorial Day honors those who have died serving in the U.S. military, and this year, many popular restaurants will be open to help you celebrate or enjoy a day out.

Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurants Open on Memorial Day 2025

McDonald’s: Most U.S. locations open, hours may vary by store.

Starbucks: Hours vary by location; check the Starbucks app.

Dunkin': Most locations open; check hours via app or website.

Chick-fil-A: Open on Memorial Day; confirm local hours.

Chipotle: Open regular hours.

Wendy's: Most locations open; check local hours.

Burger King: Hours vary; check your local restaurant.

Taco Bell: Open with variable hours; confirm locally.

Firehouse Subs: Open regular hours.

Jimmy John's: Most locations open; check local hours.

Zaxby's: Open normal hours.

Open normal hours. Whataburger: Open on Memorial Day.

Sit-Down and Casual Dining Restaurants Open on Memorial Day 2025

Cracker Barrel: Open regular hours.

Golden Corral: Open; confirm local hours.

IHOP: Open; hours vary by location.

Olive Garden: Open regular hours.

Bonefish Grill: Hours vary; check with your local restaurant.

Carrabba's Italian Grill: Hours vary; confirm locally.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Most locations open; check hours.

Arby's: Most locations open; check hours.

Panera Bread: Most locations open; hours vary.

Longhorn Steakhouse: Most locations open; confirm hours.

First Watch: Open regular hours.

Other Popular Chains

Krispy Kreme: Most locations open; check local hours.



If you want to eat out or grab takeout on Memorial Day 2025, most major fast food and sit-down restaurants will be open. However, hours may vary by location, so it’s best to check with your local restaurant before heading out.

