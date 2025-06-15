Tennessee Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

In Tennessee, as of 2025, drivers are generally allowed to make a right turn at a red light after coming to a complete stop, unless posted signs specifically prohibit it. However, there are important safety requirements and exceptions to keep in mind.

1. General Rule

Permitted Statewide: Right turns on red are allowed at all intersections unless there is a posted sign stating “No Turns On Red”.

Right turns on red are allowed at all intersections unless there is a posted sign stating “No Turns On Red”. Full Stop Required: Drivers must come to a complete stop before the crosswalk, stop line, or intersection before turning.

Drivers must come to a complete stop before the crosswalk, stop line, or intersection before turning. Yielding: Drivers must yield the right-of-way to all pedestrians lawfully in the crosswalk and to any cross traffic proceeding with a green signal.

2. Exceptions

No Turn on Red Signs: If an intersection is clearly marked with a “No Turns On Red” sign, turning right on red is prohibited at that location.

If an intersection is clearly marked with a “No Turns On Red” sign, turning right on red is prohibited at that location. Safety First: The turn must not endanger other traffic or pedestrians. If visibility is limited or conditions are unsafe, wait for the green light.

3. Additional Notes

Left Turn on Red: Tennessee also allows left turns on red from a one-way street onto another one-way street, unless otherwise posted. The same rules for stopping and yielding apply.

Tennessee also allows left turns on red from a one-way street onto another one-way street, unless otherwise posted. The same rules for stopping and yielding apply. Approach and Method: When making a right turn, approach as close as practicable to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway.

Summary Table

Situation Is It Legal? Requirements/Notes Right turn on red (no sign) Yes Full stop; yield to pedestrians and cross traffic Right turn on red (with “No Turn” sign) No Prohibited where posted Left turn on red (one-way to one-way) Yes Full stop; yield to pedestrians and cross traffic Right turn without stopping No Must come to a complete stop first

Practical Guidance

Always stop completely before turning right on red, even if the intersection appears clear.

before turning right on red, even if the intersection appears clear. Check for signs prohibiting right turns on red at each intersection.

prohibiting right turns on red at each intersection. Yield to all pedestrians and oncoming traffic before making your turn.

before making your turn. Use caution in poor visibility or heavy traffic —wait for green if unsure.

—wait for green if unsure. Approach the turn as close as possible to the right curb or edge to ensure safety and compliance.

Tennessee’s right turn on red rule in 2025 continues to allow drivers to turn right at a red light after stopping, unless a posted sign prohibits it. Always prioritize safety by yielding to pedestrians and cross traffic, and be mindful of posted restrictions at specific intersections.

Sources: