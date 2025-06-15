License Renewal for Seniors in Idaho: What You Need to Know

Seniors in Idaho face special rules for driver’s license renewal beginning at age 63. These rules include more frequent renewals, mandatory vision tests, and in-person renewal requirements for older seniors.

Key Points for Senior License Renewal

Renewal Frequency

Ages 63 and Older: Must renew every four years.

Must renew every four years. Under 63: May choose a four- or eight-year license term.

May choose a four- or eight-year license term. Renewal Window: You can renew up to 25 months before your license expires.

In-Person Renewal Requirements

Ages 70 and Older: Must renew in person at a DMV office.

Must renew in person at a DMV office. Ages 63–69: May be eligible to renew online or by mail if other conditions are met, but in-person renewal is always an option.

Required Tests

Vision Test: All seniors must pass a vision screening at every renewal.

All seniors must pass a vision screening at every renewal. Written and Road Tests: Not required based on age alone. However, if your license has been expired for more than 25 months, you must retake both the written and road tests. The DMV may also require a driving test if there are concerns about your ability to drive safely (e.g., medical or family report).

Documentation Needed

Proof of identity and date of birth

Social Security number

Proof of Idaho residency

Fees

Age Group Renewal Period Fee 63 and older 4 years $30

Special Considerations

Medical and Vision Concerns: If you fail the vision screening, you may need an additional exam from an eye doctor or specialist.

If you fail the vision screening, you may need an additional exam from an eye doctor or specialist. Unsafe Driver Reports: Family, doctors, or law enforcement can request a DMV investigation if there are concerns about safe driving.

Family, doctors, or law enforcement can request a DMV investigation if there are concerns about safe driving. STAR ID: If you are renewing or upgrading to a STAR ID, you must renew in person and bring additional documentation.

Summary Table

Requirement Ages 63–69 Ages 70+ Renewal period Every 4 years Every 4 years In-person renewal required Sometimes Yes Vision test Every renewal Every renewal Written/road test Only if expired >25 months or medically required Only if expired >25 months or medically required

Practical Tips

Renew early: Take advantage of the 25-month early renewal window to avoid lapses.

Take advantage of the 25-month early renewal window to avoid lapses. Prepare documents: Bring all required identification and proof of residency to the DMV.

Bring all required identification and proof of residency to the DMV. Check your vision: Schedule an eye exam if you have concerns about passing the DMV vision screening.

Schedule an eye exam if you have concerns about passing the DMV vision screening. Contact your DMV: Rules can change, so check with your local DMV for the latest requirements and to confirm eligibility for online or mail renewal.

Idaho seniors must renew their driver’s licenses every four years starting at age 63, with in-person renewal required at age 70 and above.

A vision test is mandatory at every renewal, but written and road tests are only needed if your license has been expired for more than 25 months or if there are safety concerns. Always bring the proper documents and check with the DMV for the most up-to-date information.

