Is the Stock Market Open or Closed on Memorial Day 2025? Here’s the Full Holiday Schedule

The U.S. stock markets, including the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), will be closed on Monday, May 26, 2025, in observance of Memorial Day. Trading will resume as normal on Tuesday, May 27.

The U.S. bond market will close early at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, May 23, 2025, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

Memorial Day is the nation’s primary day to honor and mourn U.S. military service members who have died in the line of duty, as recognized by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

After the Memorial Day closure, the stock market will remain open continuously until mid-June, with the next scheduled holiday closure on Thursday, June 19, 2025, for Juneteenth.

U.S. Stock Market Holiday Schedule for 2025

Memorial Day: Monday, May 26

Monday, May 26 Juneteenth: Thursday, June 19

Thursday, June 19 Independence Day: Friday, July 4

Friday, July 4 Labor Day: Monday, September 1

Monday, September 1 Thanksgiving: Thursday, November 27

Thursday, November 27 Christmas: Thursday, December 25



If you plan to trade stocks or bonds around Memorial Day 2025, keep in mind the markets will be closed on May 26, reopening the following day.

SOURCE