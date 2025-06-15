Is It Illegal to Vape and Drive in Nevada? Here’s What the Law Says

Vaping while driving is not specifically illegal in Nevada for adults, but there are important restrictions and risks to be aware of. You can be cited for other offenses if vaping distracts you or obstructs your view, and there are proposed laws regarding vaping with children in the car.

1. No Explicit Ban on Vaping While Driving

Nevada law does not specifically prohibit vaping while driving a private vehicle for adults.

Vaping is treated similarly to smoking cigarettes in this context—legal unless it causes a safety issue.

2. Distracted or Reckless Driving

If vaping causes you to lose focus, obstructs your windshield with vapor, or otherwise impairs your driving, you can be cited for reckless or distracted driving.

Nevada law prohibits any behavior that demonstrates “willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property” (reckless driving), which can include vaping if it leads to unsafe driving.

Police may also cite you if vaping is interpreted as using an electronic device in a distracting way.

3. Vaping With Children in the Car

As of June 2025, Nevada does not have a statewide law banning vaping in cars with children present, but there have been legislative proposals to include e-cigarettes in such bans.

Some other states do have explicit bans on smoking or vaping in vehicles with minors, but Nevada is not currently among them.

4. Indoor and Public Place Restrictions

Nevada has strict laws against vaping in most indoor public places, such as malls, restaurants, and child care facilities, but these do not apply to private vehicles unless children are present and a specific law is passed.

Practical Guidance

Do not vape if it impairs your ability to see or control your vehicle. Thick vapor clouds can obstruct your view and result in a citation for windshield obstruction or reckless driving.

Avoid vaping with children in your car. Even without a current law, proposed legislation and public health advice strongly discourage this practice.

Be cautious with law enforcement. Officers have discretion to issue citations if they believe vaping contributed to unsafe driving or was a distraction.

Summary Table

Situation Is It Illegal? Notes Vaping while driving (adults) No Legal unless it causes distraction or reckless driving. Vaping while driving with children Not yet No statewide ban, but proposals exist. Vaping in public indoor spaces Yes Banned in most indoor public places. Causing windshield obstruction/distract Yes Can be cited under reckless or distracted driving laws.

Vaping while driving in Nevada is not explicitly illegal for adults, but you can face penalties if it leads to reckless or distracted driving, or if future laws are passed regarding children in the vehicle. Use common sense and prioritize safety to avoid legal trouble.

