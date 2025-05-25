USA News

Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in lowa? Here’s What the Law Says

by Michael
Published On:
Yes, it is illegal to marry your first cousin in Iowa. According to Iowa law, marriages between first cousins are explicitly void. The statute lists first cousins among the relatives who are prohibited from marrying each other.

Relevant Law

  • Iowa Code Section 595.19 states that marriages between first cousins are void. This applies regardless of whether the cousins are related by full or half blood.
  • The law also voids marriages between other close relatives, such as siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Summary Table

RelationshipMarriage Legal in Iowa?
First CousinNo
Second CousinYes
Distant CousinsYes


First cousin marriage is not permitted in Iowa and any such marriage is considered legally void under state law

SOURCES

