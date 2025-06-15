Is It Illegal to Ding Dong Ditch in Arkansas? Here’s What the Law Says

Ding dong ditching—ringing a doorbell and running away—is not explicitly named in Arkansas law, but it can be considered illegal under several statutes, most notably trespassing, disorderly conduct, or harassment, depending on the circumstances and frequency of the act.

1. Trespassing

Trespassing in Arkansas occurs when someone enters or remains on private property without the owner’s permission, regardless of intent.

in Arkansas occurs when someone enters or remains on private property without the owner’s permission, regardless of intent. Even if you only step onto the property to ring the doorbell, you could be considered trespassing, especially if the property is clearly marked or you are asked to leave and do not comply.

Penalties for first-time trespassers can include a fine of up to $500 and up to 30 days in jail.

2. Disorderly Conduct

Arkansas law prohibits behavior that causes public inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm, such as making excessive noise or disrupting the peace.

Repeatedly ringing doorbells late at night or causing a disturbance could result in a Class C misdemeanor charge for disorderly conduct, which carries potential fines and jail time.

3. Harassment

If ding dong ditching is done repeatedly or with the intent to alarm, annoy, or harass the resident, it may be prosecuted as harassment , a Class A misdemeanor.

, a Class A misdemeanor. Harassment includes engaging in conduct that seriously annoys another person and serves no legitimate purpose.

4. Criminal Mischief

If the prank involves damaging property (e.g., breaking a doorbell or causing injury), it could be classified as criminal mischief, which carries more severe penalties depending on the extent of the damage.

Potential Consequences

First Offense: Often results in a warning, but police may issue citations or make arrests if the act is repeated or if property is damaged.

Often results in a warning, but police may issue citations or make arrests if the act is repeated or if property is damaged. Repeat or Aggravated Offenses: Can lead to misdemeanor or even felony charges, especially if trespassing is repeated, property is damaged, or the prank escalates to harassment or criminal mischief.

Can lead to misdemeanor or even felony charges, especially if trespassing is repeated, property is damaged, or the prank escalates to harassment or criminal mischief. Legal Record: Even minor pranks can result in a criminal record, fines, and possible jail time, especially for repeat offenders or if the act is perceived as threatening or harmful.

Summary Table

Situation Is It Illegal in Arkansas? Possible Charge Notes One-time doorbell prank Possibly Trespassing Depends on property signage and owner’s response Repeated or late-night pranks Yes Disorderly Conduct Can result in fines or jail time Pranks with intent to annoy/harass Yes Harassment Class A misdemeanor Prank causing property damage Yes Criminal Mischief Penalties based on damage value

Practical Guidance

Do not enter private property without permission, even for a quick prank.

without permission, even for a quick prank. Avoid repeated or late-night pranks that could disturb residents or neighborhoods.

that could disturb residents or neighborhoods. Never cause damage to property, as this can escalate the offense to criminal mischief.

to property, as this can escalate the offense to criminal mischief. Be aware: What seems like a harmless prank can have legal consequences, especially if it frightens or angers residents or is caught on security cameras.

While ding dong ditching may seem like a harmless childhood prank, in Arkansas it can be considered illegal under trespassing, disorderly conduct, harassment, or criminal mischief laws—especially if repeated, disruptive, or damaging. To avoid legal trouble, it’s best to respect private property and your neighbors’ peace.

