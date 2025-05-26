Is Costco Open or Closed on Memorial Day 2025? Here’s What You Need to Know

Memorial Day on Monday, May 26, 2025, honors those who have died while serving in the U.S. military. While many retailers, grocery stores, and restaurants will be open, some services like banks and post offices will be closed.

If you’re planning a last-minute trip for your Memorial Day gathering, Costco will be closed on May 26, according to the company’s website. Costco is the only major grocery chain that will remain closed for the holiday.

Grocery Stores Open on Memorial Day 2025

The following grocery chains will be open, with some listing their holiday hours:

Walmart

Sam’s Club: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members Kroger Family: Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, King Soopers, Ralphs, Smith’s Food and Drug, and more

Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, King Soopers, Ralphs, Smith’s Food and Drug, and more Trader Joe’s

Food Lion

Publix

Aldi

Whole Foods

Wegmans

Meijer: 6 a.m. to midnight

6 a.m. to midnight Harris Teeter

Albertsons Banner Stores: Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Vons, Tom Thumb

Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Vons, Tom Thumb Lidl

Giant Eagle

Harveys

Winn-Dixie

H-E-B

Retail Stores Open on Memorial Day 2025

Many retail stores will also be open, some with specified holiday hours:

Home Depot

Lowe’s

Ace Hardware

Best Buy: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sephora

Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Cabela’s: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. REI: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. IKEA

Petco

PetSmart: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tractor Supply Company: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Target

TJ Maxx

Marshall’s

HomeGoods

Macy’s

Kohl’s

JCPenney

Belk: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Burlington

Office Depot: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. OfficeMax: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



If you want to shop on Memorial Day 2025, Costco will not be an option since it will be closed. However, many other grocery and retail stores, including Walmart and Sam’s Club, will be open for your convenience.

