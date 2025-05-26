Is Costco Open or Closed on Memorial Day 2025? Here’s What You Need to Know

Memorial Day on Monday, May 26, 2025, honors those who have died while serving in the U.S. military. While many retailers, grocery stores, and restaurants will be open, some services like banks and post offices will be closed.
If you’re planning a last-minute trip for your Memorial Day gathering, Costco will be closed on May 26, according to the company’s website. Costco is the only major grocery chain that will remain closed for the holiday.
Grocery Stores Open on Memorial Day 2025
The following grocery chains will be open, with some listing their holiday hours:
- Walmart
- Sam’s Club: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members
- Kroger Family: Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, King Soopers, Ralphs, Smith’s Food and Drug, and more
- Trader Joe’s
- Food Lion
- Publix
- Aldi
- Whole Foods
- Wegmans
- Meijer: 6 a.m. to midnight
- Harris Teeter
- Albertsons Banner Stores: Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Vons, Tom Thumb
- Lidl
- Giant Eagle
- Harveys
- Winn-Dixie
- H-E-B
Retail Stores Open on Memorial Day 2025
Many retail stores will also be open, some with specified holiday hours:
- Home Depot
- Lowe’s
- Ace Hardware
- Best Buy: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sephora
- Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Cabela’s: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- REI: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- IKEA
- Petco
- PetSmart: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tractor Supply Company: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Target
- TJ Maxx
- Marshall’s
- HomeGoods
- Macy’s
- Kohl’s
- JCPenney
- Belk: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Burlington
- Office Depot: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- OfficeMax: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
If you want to shop on Memorial Day 2025, Costco will not be an option since it will be closed. However, many other grocery and retail stores, including Walmart and Sam’s Club, will be open for your convenience.