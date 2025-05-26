Are Grocery Stores Open on Memorial Day 2025? Here’s What to Know

Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 26, 2025. If you’re planning to pick up snacks, refreshments, or last-minute items for your holiday celebrations, most grocery stores will be open and ready to serve you. While banks and post offices will be closed, grocery stores typically remain open on this federal holiday.

Memorial Day honors U.S. military members who have died in service, originally known as “Decoration Day” dating back to the 1860s.

Major Grocery Stores Open on Memorial Day 2025

Walmart: Open regular hours, usually 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Costco: Closed on Memorial Day.

Sam's Club: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members.

Kroger Family Stores: Most will be open; includes Baker's, City Market, Dillons, Fred Meyer, Fry's, King Soopers, Kroger, Ralphs, Smith's Food and Drug, and others. Check local hours.

Trader Joe's: Open regular hours.

Target: Open; hours vary by location.

Meijer: Open 6 a.m. to midnight.

Publix: Open regular hours; pharmacies may be closed.

Aldi: Open with limited hours; check local store.

Albertsons Family Stores: Most open regular hours; pharmacies may have adjusted hours. Includes Safeway, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Vons, Tom Thumb.

Lidl: Open regular hours.

Wegmans: Open regular hours.

Whole Foods: Open regular hours.

Food Lion: Open regular hours.

Harveys and Winn-Dixie: Open regular business hours.

Harris Teeter: Open regular hours.

Giant Eagle: Open regular business hours; pharmacies open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

H-E-B: Open regular hours.



Most major grocery stores will be open on Memorial Day 2025, but hours may vary by location. Be sure to check with your local store ahead of time, especially for pharmacy services.

