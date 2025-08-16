11 Things to See in Delaware if You’re Into the Creepy & Macabre

Delaware may be known for its beaches and historic charm, but it also has a dark side that will intrigue lovers of the creepy, eerie, and macabre. Whether you’re into haunted houses, eerie graveyards, or mysterious legends, these 11 spooky spots in Delaware are sure to give you a thrill.

1. Fort Delaware State Park (Delaware City)

This former Civil War-era prison on Pea Patch Island has a history of eerie tales. The fort is reportedly haunted by the ghosts of prisoners who died during the war. Visitors often report hearing footsteps, ghostly whispers, and seeing strange apparitions during the night tours. The park’s historic structures, dungeons, and dark tunnels only add to its creepy appeal.

2. The DuPont Family Mausoleum (Wilmington)

Located at Old Swedes Church in Wilmington, this grand mausoleum is the final resting place of several DuPont family members. The imposing structure and somber atmosphere of the churchyard make it a fascinating, eerie spot. The place is often cited as having a mysterious, almost chilling energy, particularly at dusk.

3. The Ghost of the White House (Dover)

The Delaware Governor’s Mansion in Dover is a hot spot for ghost hunters. The mansion is said to be haunted by the ghost of Governor David Hazzard, who is believed to have died in the house in the 19th century. People claim to have experienced strange noises and the feeling of being watched while touring the mansion.

4. The Bellvue State Park (Wilmington)

Once the home of a wealthy Delaware family, the Bellvue Mansion now stands abandoned, and some say it’s haunted. People have reported seeing unexplained figures through the windows, hearing footsteps on the floors, and sensing the presence of spirits in the mansion’s rooms. This eerie atmosphere is intensified by the dark woods surrounding the property.

5. The Seaford Museum (Seaford)

This small, local museum in Seaford is home to many oddities and historical artifacts. The old Seaford Railroad Station, part of the museum, has a reputation for being haunted. Visitors have reported strange noises, eerie cold spots, and shadowy figures moving around the station, making it an unnerving stop for fans of the supernatural.

6. The Mysterious “Cry Baby Bridge” (Lewes)

There are numerous “Cry Baby Bridges” scattered across the U.S., but Delaware has one that’s particularly spooky. Legend says a young woman threw her baby off the bridge in despair, and now the cries of the child can be heard at night. It’s a chilling place to visit after dark, and the eerie sounds make it one of the creepiest spots in Delaware.

7. The Red Clay Creek Bridge (Wilmington)

The Red Clay Creek Bridge is known for its haunting legend. Locals say that on foggy nights, a ghostly figure of a woman in a white gown can be seen standing by the bridge, waiting for someone to stop. The story goes that she’s searching for her lost love, and some even say that if you drive slowly enough, you’ll hear faint cries in the mist.

8. The Haunted Mansion at the Delaware State Fairgrounds (Harrington)

Every year during Halloween, the Delaware State Fairgrounds transforms into a spooky experience for thrill-seekers. The Haunted Mansion is a fan favorite, where dark rooms, eerie sounds, and creepy figures await. If you visit during the fall season, the haunting atmosphere is enough to leave you with chills.

9. The Old New Castle Courthouse (New Castle)

The Old New Castle Courthouse is not only historically significant but also a site known for paranormal activity. People have claimed to experience ghost sightings, especially in the judge’s chambers and the grand courtroom. The courthouse’s old architecture and creaky floors add to the eerie, ghostly atmosphere.

10. The Rehoboth Beach Ghost Tour (Rehoboth Beach)

The beach might seem like a strange place for ghost stories, but Rehoboth Beach has its fair share of creepy legends. Join a ghost tour that takes you through the haunted streets and old buildings of the town. With stories of ghosts who haunt the local hotels, inns, and even the beach, it’s a thrilling experience for those seeking some spooky fun.

11. The Haunted Forest at Lums Pond (Bear)

Known for being one of the most haunted places in Delaware, Lums Pond State Park in Bear is home to the Haunted Forest. In the fall, the forest is transformed into a terrifying maze, but the legends of ghosts and spirits have been circulating for years. Visitors claim to hear footsteps behind them, see shadows darting through the trees, and feel a strange presence lingering in the woods.

Delaware may be small, but its eerie legends and haunted spots make it a perfect destination for those looking for creepy adventures. Whether you’re into ghost stories, dark history, or supernatural happenings, these 11 creepy places will give you chills and make your visit to the First State unforgettable.

