11 of the Weirdest Maine Roadside Attractions Worth Stopping For

Maine is known for its rugged coastline, picturesque lighthouses, and fresh seafood, but it also has a collection of quirky and offbeat roadside attractions that are too fun to miss. Whether you’re a lover of the bizarre or just looking to stretch your legs on a road trip, these 11 weird Maine attractions are worth the detour!

1. The Maine Blue Lobster

Located in Rockport, this massive blue lobster statue is an homage to Maine’s most famous crustacean. The giant, painted lobster is a quirky roadside attraction that invites a fun photo op for all lobster lovers.

2. The Desert of Maine

Located in Freeport, the Desert of Maine is not actually a desert, but a large sand dune in the middle of a forest. Created by farming practices that exposed the sandy soil beneath, this oddity has been drawing curious visitors for years. You can even take guided tours through this surreal, sandy landscape.

3. The Big Chicken Barn

Found in Bangor, the Big Chicken Barn is a whimsical sight, a giant barn decorated with a large chicken on its roof. It’s part store, part barn, and part roadside oddity, offering antique lovers a quirky place to browse while admiring the strange and humorous architecture.

4. The World’s Largest Rotisserie Chicken

Located in Carthage, this roadside attraction features a giant rotisserie chicken that stands proudly at the Chicken Barn. It’s a fun and kitschy spot to stop by while driving through rural Maine, and a great place to get some laughs.

5. The International Cryptozoology Museum

In Portland, this museum is dedicated to all things cryptid. Featuring exhibits on creatures like Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster, and the Maine “Wendigo”, it’s a strange yet fascinating museum that appeals to those interested in the world of the weird and unexplained.

6. The Giant Paul Bunyan Statue

In Bangor, you’ll find a massive statue of the legendary lumberjack Paul Bunyan standing tall. The statue itself is quirky, and the nearby Paul Bunyan’s Gift Shop sells all sorts of fun lumberjack-themed souvenirs.

7. The Rubber Duckie Pond

Located in South Berwick, this strange pond features a large collection of rubber duckies floating around the water. While it might not be a traditional attraction, it’s certainly a curious and playful place to stop and take in the sight.

8. The Bigfoot and Yeti Statues

Found in Maine’s Deep Woods, these statues of Bigfoot and the Yeti stand proudly in the woods for any brave adventurers to discover. It’s part of a larger collection of cryptid-themed oddities in Maine, drawing fans of folklore and cryptozoology.

9. The Witches’ Grave

In Hallowell, you’ll find an eerie and curious landmark — the Witches’ Grave. This historic site is the burial ground of a local woman accused of witchcraft during the colonial period. While it’s not a flashy roadside attraction, its dark history makes it intriguing for visitors interested in Maine’s spooky past.

10. The Largest Pine Tree

In Pittsfield, you can marvel at the largest pine tree in Maine, a towering tree that’s over 200 feet tall. It’s not your average roadside stop, but if you’re looking for natural wonders with a side of weird, this giant pine tree fits the bill.

11. The UFO Watchtower

Located in Jefferson, the UFO Watchtower is a quirky, otherworldly stop where visitors can gather to watch for flying saucers or extraterrestrial visitors. Complete with a “UFO landing pad,” it’s a great place for those fascinated by space, science fiction, and UFO lore.

These weird Maine roadside attractions are guaranteed to add some unexpected fun and quirk to your road trip! Whether you’re into cryptozoology, quirky sculptures, or just plain oddities, these stops make for memorable detours through the Pine Tree State.

