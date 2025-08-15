New Hampshire may be small, but it’s packed with scenic beauty—especially around its many crystal-clear lakes. From charming small towns to popular summer destinations, lakeside life here means peaceful views, water sports, cute cafes, and that cozy New England vibe. Whether you’re planning a day trip, a weekend getaway, or even thinking about relocating, here are 10 of the loveliest lakeside towns in New Hampshire that deserve a spot on your travel list.

1. Meredith

Nestled along the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee, Meredith blends lake charm with boutique elegance. It’s a favorite for romantic getaways and summer fun, thanks to its waterfront inns, art galleries, and scenic boat tours. Don’t miss a stroll along the boardwalk or dinner with a view at one of the town’s lakeside restaurants.

2. Wolfeboro

Known as “the oldest summer resort in America,” Wolfeboro is full of small-town charm. Located on the eastern side of Lake Winnipesaukee, it’s perfect for family vacations, with ice cream shops, historic sites, and a laid-back downtown full of New England character.

3. Laconia

Home to Weirs Beach, Laconia is a popular choice for summer tourists, especially during Bike Week. But beyond the bikes, you’ll find friendly neighborhoods, great lake access, and family-friendly fun along the shores of Winnipesaukee and Opechee Bay.

4. Alton

Sitting at the southern tip of Lake Winnipesaukee, Alton is a quieter alternative to the busier towns. With its marinas, hiking trails, and easy access to the lake, it’s a great pick for people who love peaceful mornings by the water and classic lake town vibes.

5. Center Harbor

This small but lovely town lies where Lake Winnipesaukee meets Squam Lake. It’s perfect for those who prefer a quieter scene, and you’ll often see kayakers and paddleboarders enjoying the calm waters. The view from the harbor alone is worth the trip.

6. Moultonborough

Another gem on Lake Winnipesaukee, Moultonborough is home to historic sites like the Castle in the Clouds and stunning nature views. It’s a mix of wooded hiking trails, cozy inns, and calm coves perfect for kayaking and fishing.

7. New London

Over on Lake Sunapee, New London offers a more upscale lakeside experience. With its pretty downtown, cultural events, and nearby ski slopes, it’s great for both summer and winter stays. The town green and surrounding hills add to its postcard-perfect appeal.

8. Sunapee

Close to New London, the town of Sunapee itself is small but full of personality. It hugs the northern end of Lake Sunapee and offers a perfect base for sailing, lake cruises, or visiting Mount Sunapee for skiing in winter.

9. Bristol

Located on Newfound Lake, one of the cleanest lakes in the country, Bristol is a must for swimming and boating lovers. The town offers public beaches, cozy accommodations, and easy access to nearby hiking spots like Wellington State Park.

10. Holderness

If you’ve seen the movie On Golden Pond, you’ve already seen Holderness. Sitting on the shores of Squam Lake, this peaceful town is all about connecting with nature. Canoe rides, wildlife watching, and slow mornings are all part of the experience here.

Whether you’re drawn by the water views, the charming shops, or the chance to unplug and relax, these lakeside towns in New Hampshire deliver a special kind of peace and beauty. With sparkling lakes, welcoming locals, and year-round activities, each town has its own unique charm. Whether you’re a nature lover, a foodie, or someone just looking to unwind by the water, there’s a lakeside town here waiting for you.

SOURCES

[1] https://www.worldatlas.com/cities/7-best-lakeside-towns-in-new-hampshire.html

[2] https://www.visit-newhampshire.com/lakes/

[3] https://www.islands.com/1705683/meredith-new-hampshire-east-coast-charming-small-town-idyllic-lakes-activities/

[4] https://www.spencerhughes.com/lakes-region-towns/

[5] https://www.nhlakesrealty.com/blog/posts/2025/02/11/affordable-nh-lakefront-homes-discover-lesser-known-lakes-for-waterfront-living/