Vermont Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Vermont allows right turns on red at most intersections, but with important exceptions and requirements that drivers must follow.
Key Points of the 2025 Rule
- Right Turn on Red (General Rule):
- You may turn right at a red light after coming to a complete stop, unless a sign prohibits it. You must yield to all other traffic and pedestrians before proceeding.
- Red Arrow Exception:
- If the traffic signal is a red arrow pointing right, you are not allowed to turn right unless there is a specific sign posted that permits the movement.
- A red arrow means you must wait until the light changes; it is not the same as a regular red light.
- Left Turn on Red:
- Vermont also allows left turns on red, but only from a one-way street onto another one-way street, after coming to a complete stop and yielding as required.
- Yielding and Safety:
- Always yield to pedestrians and oncoming traffic when making a right turn on red.
- Failure to yield can result in fines and points on your license.
Summary Table
|Signal Type
|Right Turn Allowed?
|Notes
|Solid Red Light
|Yes, after stop and yield
|Unless a sign prohibits it
|Red Arrow
|No, unless sign permits
|Must wait for green arrow or posted exception
|Left on Red (1-way)
|Yes, after stop and yield
|Only from one-way to one-way street
Penalties
- Violating these rules can result in fines (often around $220) and demerit points on your driving record.
You can turn right on red in Vermont after stopping and yielding, except when facing a red arrow (unless a sign says otherwise). Always check for posted restrictions and yield to all pedestrians and traffic before turning.
