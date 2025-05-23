vermont Rent Increase Laws 2025: What Tenants Should Know

No Statewide Rent Control

No Cap on Rent Increases: Vermont does not have statewide rent control, so there is no legal limit on how much a landlord can raise the rent for most rental properties. However, Burlington is an exception, with a local ordinance that limits annual rent increases within the city.

Notice Requirements

Statewide (Except Burlington): Landlords must provide at least 60 days’ written notice before a rent increase takes effect for most properties.

Landlords must provide at least 60 days’ written notice before a rent increase takes effect for most properties. Burlington: Landlords must give at least 90 days’ written notice due to the city’s rent control ordinance.

Landlords must give at least 90 days’ written notice due to the city’s rent control ordinance. Form of Notice: Notice must be in writing and delivered by hand or mail. Email is not considered proper notice under state law.

Lease Terms

During a Lease: Rent cannot be increased during the term of a fixed lease unless the lease specifically allows for it. Otherwise, the rent is locked in for the duration of the lease.

Rent cannot be increased during the term of a fixed lease unless the lease specifically allows for it. Otherwise, the rent is locked in for the duration of the lease. Month-to-Month Tenancies: Rent can be increased after the proper notice period, but only at the start of a new rental period (e.g., the next month).

Frequency and Reasonableness

No Limit on Frequency: Vermont law does not restrict how often a landlord can raise rent, as long as proper notice is given each time.

Vermont law does not restrict how often a landlord can raise rent, as long as proper notice is given each time. Reasonableness: While there is no cap, rent increases must be reasonable and justifiable based on market rates and expenses. Excessive or retaliatory increases can be challenged by tenants.

Tenant Protections

Challenging Unreasonable Increases: Tenants can challenge rent hikes they believe are excessive, retaliatory, or not in line with market rates.

Tenants can challenge rent hikes they believe are excessive, retaliatory, or not in line with market rates. Lease Protection: If you have a written lease, your rent cannot be increased until the lease ends, unless otherwise specified in the lease.

Special Cases

Mobile Home Parks: For mobile home lots, the mediation threshold for rent increases in 2025 is 5.4%. Using the wrong notice form can make the increase invalid.



Vermont landlords must give at least 60 days’ written notice (90 days in Burlington) before raising rent, and there is no statewide limit on the amount or frequency of increases. However, rent hikes must be reasonable, and tenants have the right to challenge excessive increases or those made without proper notice.

SOURCES

[1] https://www.hemlane.com/resources/vermont-rent-control-laws/

[2] https://www.steadily.com/blog/rent-increase-laws-regulations-vermont

[3] https://legislature.vermont.gov/statutes/section/09/137/04455

[4] https://www.vermontpublic.org/local-news/2024-12-17/a-wild-imbalance-lawmakers-unlikely-to-tackle-tenant-law-in-2025

[5] https://accd.vermont.gov/housing/mobile-home-parks/park-owners