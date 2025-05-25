Usa laws

Understanding Your Knife Rights in Washington: A Legal Guide

Washington’s knife laws are evolving, with significant changes expected in 2025. Here’s what you need to know to stay legal and informed.

Current Legal Status (as of May 2025)

  • Legal to Own and Carry (Openly):
    • Most knives, including Bowie knives, dirks, daggers, and stilettos, are legal to own and openly carry in Washington.
    • Open carry means the knife is visible and not hidden from ordinary view.
  • Restrictions on Concealed Carry:
    • It is illegal to furtively carry with intent to conceal any dagger, dirk, or other dangerous weapon.
    • Concealing a fixed-blade knife of any length is prohibited unless you are engaged in hunting or a similar lawful activity.
    • Concealed carry of folding knives is generally allowed, but many cities (like Seattle) restrict concealed blade length to 3.5 inches or less.
  • Automatic (Spring Blade/Switchblade) Knives:
    • As of May 2025, the ownership, possession, and sale of automatic knives (spring blade/switchblade) is still prohibited under state law.
    • However, legislation (SB 5534, HB 1962) is moving through the legislature to legalize these knives, with the new law expected to take effect July 1, 2025.
    • If passed, automatic knives will be treated like other legal knives regarding ownership and carry, except where otherwise restricted.
  • Prohibited Places:
    • Carrying any knife (open or concealed) is illegal in certain locations, including schools, government buildings, courts, public transport, and establishments serving alcohol.
    • Local ordinances may impose additional restrictions, especially in cities like Seattle.

Key Points for Knife Owners

  • Intent Matters: Carrying a knife “furtively” (hidden with intent to conceal) is a crime, especially for dangerous weapons like daggers or dirks.
  • Blade Length: Many municipalities restrict blade length for concealed carry; Seattle, for example, limits it to 3.5 inches.
  • Minors: Special rules apply to those under 18; check local laws before allowing minors to carry knives.
  • Brandishing: Drawing or displaying a knife in a threatening manner is illegal and can lead to criminal charges.

Upcoming Changes (Effective July 1, 2025, if Legislation Passes)

  • Automatic Knives Legalization: The expected new law will allow the sale, possession, and carry of automatic (spring blade) knives in most circumstances, aligning Washington with neighboring states.
  • Manufacturers and Retailers: Washington-based knife makers and sellers will be able to offer automatic knives to residents, boosting local business and outdoor/trade utility.

Summary Table

Knife TypeOpen CarryConcealed CarryLegal Status (May 2025)After July 2025 (if law passes)
Fixed-blade (Bowie, dirk)YesNoLegal (open only)No change
Folding knifeYesYes (check local blade limits)LegalNo change
Automatic/switchbladeNoNoIllegalLegal (most circumstances)

Bottom Line:
Most knives are legal to own and openly carry in Washington, but concealed carry is tightly regulated, especially for fixed blades and automatic knives. With new legislation likely taking effect July 1, 2025, automatic knives are expected to become legal for most residents. Always check local ordinances and stay updated as laws change.

