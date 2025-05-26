Understanding Your Knife Rights in Virginia: A Legal Guide

Virginia’s knife laws are relatively permissive, but there are important distinctions between open and concealed carry, as well as strict rules for certain locations and knife types.

1. Knife Ownership and Open Carry

Most knives are legal to own and openly carry in Virginia, including pocket knives, utility blades, butterfly knives (balisongs), and even larger knives like bowies and machetes.

There is no general blade length restriction for open carry, except in specific sensitive locations.

Open carry means the knife is visible and not hidden from common observation.

2. Concealed Carry Regulations

Concealed carry is more restricted. Virginia law (Code § 18.2-308) prohibits concealing certain knives, including dirks, bowie knives, stilettos, ballistic knives, machetes, razors, and similar weapons.

Exception: Pocket knives with a folding metal blade under three inches are generally legal to carry concealed.

Switchblades: As of July 1, 2023, it is legal to carry switchblade knives (and butterfly knives) concealed without a permit, provided you are not violating other restrictions.

Carrying a prohibited knife concealed is a Class 1 misdemeanor for a first offense, with escalating penalties for repeat violations.

3. Restricted Locations

Schools: Only pocket knives with folding blades under three inches are allowed on school property, including buses and grounds.

Courthouses and Airports: The same three-inch rule applies—other knives are prohibited.

Brandishing: It is illegal to brandish (display in a threatening manner) any knife with a blade 12 inches or longer, especially near schools, with severe penalties for violations.

4. Local Ordinances and Exceptions

Local Laws: Some cities or counties may have additional knife restrictions, so always check local ordinances before carrying a knife.

Law Enforcement and Military: Officers and military personnel are generally exempt from most restrictions while on duty.

5. Sale and Transfer

There are no broad statewide bans on selling or transferring knives, but certain types (like ballistic knives) may face restrictions.

Minors should be aware of additional limitations, especially regarding knives classified as “deadly weapons”.

Summary Table: Knife Carry in Virginia (2025)

Knife Type Open Carry Concealed Carry Schools/Courts/Airports Pocket Knife (<3″ folding) Legal Legal Legal Switchblade/Butterfly Legal Legal Illegal Dirk, Bowie, Stiletto, Machete Legal Illegal Illegal Blade ≥12″ (brandishing) Legal* Illegal Illegal

*Brandishing in a threatening manner is illegal.

Penalties

Misdemeanor: Up to 12 months jail and/or $2,500 fine for first concealed carry violation.

Felony: Repeat offenses or brandishing near schools can result in felony charges and harsher penalties.

Key Takeaways

Open carry of most knives is legal statewide, but concealed carry is restricted for certain types.

Only small folding knives are allowed in schools, courthouses, and airports.

Always check local laws, and never carry a knife with intent to harm or intimidate.

Recent law changes now allow concealed carry of switchblades and butterfly knives.

Understanding these rules helps you exercise your knife rights in Virginia while staying on the right side of the law.

