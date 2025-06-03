Understanding Your Knife Rights in New York: A Legal Guide

New York’s knife laws are complex and vary significantly between state law and local ordinances, especially in New York City. Understanding these distinctions is crucial to avoid legal trouble.

What Knives Are Legal to Own and Carry?

Folding Knives: Legal statewide if the blade is under four inches and not intended for illegal use.

Legal statewide if the blade is under four inches and not intended for illegal use. Fixed-Blade Knives: Generally legal, but subject to blade length and intent restrictions. In NYC, any knife with a blade four inches or longer is illegal to carry in public.

Generally legal, but subject to blade length and intent restrictions. In NYC, any knife with a blade four inches or longer is illegal to carry in public. Utility, Pocket, and Chef’s Knives: Legal to possess and carry for work or recreational purposes, provided they are not used unlawfully.

Legal to possess and carry for work or recreational purposes, provided they are not used unlawfully. Karambits: Legal for utility or hunting purposes, provided there is no criminal intent.

Knives That Are Banned Statewide

Switchblades (automatic-opening knives)

Ballistic knives

Cane swords

Metal knuckle knives

Pilum ballistic knives

Plastic knuckles

These knives are illegal to possess, sell, or carry unless you are a law enforcement officer, military personnel, or have another specific exemption.

New York City-Specific Rule

Blade Length: Carrying any knife with a blade of four inches or more is illegal in public places, streets, or parks.

Carrying any knife with a blade of four inches or more is illegal in public places, streets, or parks. Visibility: It is illegal to carry any knife in open view, including visible clips or handles, unless you are actively using it for a lawful purpose (e.g., work, performance, or recreation).

It is illegal to carry any knife in open view, including visible clips or handles, unless you are actively using it for a lawful purpose (e.g., work, performance, or recreation). Public Transportation: All knives are banned in the NYC subway and other transit systems.

All knives are banned in the NYC subway and other transit systems. Schools and Sensitive Locations: Knives are strictly prohibited on school grounds and in government buildings.

Intent and Use

Carrying a knife with the intent to use it unlawfully against another person is a criminal offense, regardless of the knife type or blade length.

Lawful purposes include work, recreation (hunting, fishing, camping), and certain performances or parades, provided you are traveling directly to or from such activities and the knife is not easily accessible.

Who Can Legally Possess a Knife?

You must be at least 18 years old and have no criminal record to legally possess a knife in New York.

Non-U.S. citizens are prohibited from possessing certain weapons, including some knives.

Sellers may require proof of age, especially in NYC.

Penalties for Violations

Violating knife laws can result in fines up to $300, imprisonment up to 15 days, or both for NYC ordinance violations.

Possession of a banned knife or carrying with criminal intent can result in misdemeanor or felony charges, with harsher penalties including jail time and probation.

Exceptions and Exemptions

The following individuals may carry otherwise restricted knives when acting within the scope of their duties:

Law enforcement and peace officers

Military personnel on official duty

EMTs and ambulance drivers on duty

Participants in authorized parades, performances, or scouting activities

People traveling directly to or from activities that require the knife (e.g., hunting, fishing, work), provided the knife is securely packaged and not easily accessible.

Summary Table: NYC Knife Law Quick Reference

Knife Type Legal Statewide? Legal in NYC? Blade Length Limit (NYC) Open Carry (NYC) Notes Folding Knife Yes Yes < 4 inches No Must not be visible Fixed-Blade Knife Yes Yes < 4 inches No Must not be visible Switchblade No No N/A N/A Banned statewide Gravity Knife Yes (with limits) No N/A N/A Still banned in NYC Utility/Chef’s Knife Yes Yes < 4 inches No For lawful use only Ballistic Knife No No N/A N/A Banned statewide

Key Takeaways

In New York City, never carry a knife with a blade 4 inches or longer in public, and never carry any knife in open view.

Switchblades, ballistic knives, and several other types are banned statewide.

Always carry knives for lawful purposes, and ensure they are not visible in public.

Be aware of local ordinances, as rules can vary by city.

If in doubt, consult a legal expert or avoid carrying potentially restricted knives to stay within the law.

