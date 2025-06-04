Understanding Dash Cam Regulations in Ohio

Dash cams are legal in Ohio, but there are specific requirements regarding their installation and use to ensure compliance with state law.

Mounting and Placement

Windshield Restrictions: Dash cams cannot be mounted on the windshield if they obstruct the driver’s view of the road. The recommended and legal placement is on the dashboard or elsewhere in the vehicle where the device does not interfere with visibility.

Dash cams cannot be mounted on the windshield if they obstruct the driver’s view of the road. The recommended and legal placement is on the dashboard or elsewhere in the vehicle where the device does not interfere with visibility. Exception Debate: Some sources and interpretations of Ohio Revised Code suggest that small, unobtrusive cameras may be permitted on the windshield if they do not block the driver’s view or the vehicle identification number (VIN), such as when placed behind the rear-view mirror. However, the safest and most widely accepted practice is to avoid windshield mounting entirely to prevent any potential legal issues.

Audio and Video Recording

Video Recording: You are allowed to record video inside your vehicle without notifying passengers, as long as the camera is legally mounted and does not obstruct your view.

You are allowed to record video inside your vehicle without notifying passengers, as long as the camera is legally mounted and does not obstruct your view. Audio Recording: Ohio is a one-party consent state, meaning you can record audio conversations in your vehicle if you are a participant in the conversation. You do not need to inform other parties inside the car.

Use of Dash Cam Footage

Legal Evidence: Dash cam footage is admissible in court and can be valuable evidence in car accident claims or disputes.

Dash cam footage is admissible in court and can be valuable evidence in car accident claims or disputes. No Notification Required: There is no legal requirement to inform others that you are recording video or audio, as long as you are a party to the conversation and the device is mounted legally.

Law Enforcement Dash Cams

Public Records: The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that police dash cam footage is generally considered public record, though portions may be redacted if they are part of an ongoing investigation.

Summary Table: Ohio Dash Cam Laws

Regulation Area Rule Legality Dash cams are legal Mounting Not on windshield if obstructing view; dashboard or unobtrusive locations preferred Audio Recording One-party consent required Video Recording No notification required Use in Court Admissible as evidence

Bottom line:

You can legally use a dash cam in Ohio, but mount it where it does not obstruct your view—preferably on the dashboard. You may record audio if you are a participant in the conversation, and you do not need to notify passengers. Always ensure your dash cam placement complies with visibility laws to avoid citations.

