Understanding Dash Cam Regulations in Illinois

Dash cams are legal in Illinois and widely used for documenting traffic incidents and protecting drivers’ rights.

Mounting and Placement Rules

Placement: The dash cam must be installed on the driver’s side of the dashboard or windshield.

The dash cam must be installed on the driver’s side of the dashboard or windshield. Size Limit: The device cannot obscure more than five square inches of the windshield on the driver’s side.

The device cannot obscure more than five square inches of the windshield on the driver’s side. Obstruction: Any placement that unreasonably obstructs the driver’s view is prohibited. The recommended position is the bottom left corner of the windshield or dashboard.

Audio Recording Laws

Consent Requirement: Illinois is a two-party consent state for audio recording. This means you must have consent from everyone in your vehicle before recording audio.

Illinois is a two-party consent state for audio recording. This means you must have consent from everyone in your vehicle before recording audio. Video Recording: Recording video alone does not require consent, but if you intend to share or publish footage, you should blur faces and license plates to protect privacy.

Recording Police

Police Interactions: You are legally allowed to record police officers on duty in public. You do not need their consent for video or audio recording during traffic stops or public encounters.

Use in Court

Admissibility: Dash cam footage is generally admissible as evidence in Illinois courts, but must be obtained in compliance with state recording laws (especially regarding audio).

Summary Table

Regulation Area Illinois Requirement Legality Dash cams are legal Mounting Driver’s side, ≤5 sq. in. on windshield, must not block view Audio Recording Consent from all vehicle occupants required (two-party consent) Video Recording Legal; no consent needed for video only Recording Police Legal to record on-duty police in public Use in Court Admissible if lawfully recorded



Dash cams are legal in Illinois, but must be mounted on the driver’s side and not block more than five square inches of the windshield. Recording audio requires the consent of all occupants. Video recording is legal, and you may record police officers during public interactions. Footage is admissible in court if obtained lawfully.

SOURCES

[1] https://illinoiscarlaws.com/dashboard-camera/

[2] https://www.ddpai.com/blog/dash-cam-laws/

[3] https://www.expertmarket.com/dash-cams/dash-cam-laws-by-state

[4] https://pl-law.com/why-every-driver-should-have-a-dash-cam-in-illinois/

[5] https://www.curcio-law.com/blog/illinois-dash-cam-laws/