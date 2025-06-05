Usa laws

Understanding Dash Cam Regulations in Illinois

  • Dash cams are legal in Illinois and widely used for documenting traffic incidents and protecting drivers’ rights.

Mounting and Placement Rules

  • Placement: The dash cam must be installed on the driver’s side of the dashboard or windshield.
  • Size Limit: The device cannot obscure more than five square inches of the windshield on the driver’s side.
  • Obstruction: Any placement that unreasonably obstructs the driver’s view is prohibited. The recommended position is the bottom left corner of the windshield or dashboard.

Audio Recording Laws

  • Consent Requirement: Illinois is a two-party consent state for audio recording. This means you must have consent from everyone in your vehicle before recording audio.
  • Video Recording: Recording video alone does not require consent, but if you intend to share or publish footage, you should blur faces and license plates to protect privacy.

Recording Police

  • Police Interactions: You are legally allowed to record police officers on duty in public. You do not need their consent for video or audio recording during traffic stops or public encounters.

Use in Court

  • Admissibility: Dash cam footage is generally admissible as evidence in Illinois courts, but must be obtained in compliance with state recording laws (especially regarding audio).

Summary Table

Regulation AreaIllinois Requirement
LegalityDash cams are legal
MountingDriver’s side, ≤5 sq. in. on windshield, must not block view
Audio RecordingConsent from all vehicle occupants required (two-party consent)
Video RecordingLegal; no consent needed for video only
Recording PoliceLegal to record on-duty police in public
Use in CourtAdmissible if lawfully recorded


Dash cams are legal in Illinois, but must be mounted on the driver’s side and not block more than five square inches of the windshield. Recording audio requires the consent of all occupants. Video recording is legal, and you may record police officers during public interactions. Footage is admissible in court if obtained lawfully.

