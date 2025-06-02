Understanding Dash Cam Regulations in Georgia

Legal Status

Dash cams are legal to use in Georgia for both private and commercial vehicles.

Mounting and Placement

Georgia law prohibits placing any object—including dash cams—on the windshield, side windows, or rear windows if it obstructs the driver’s clear view of the road (Georgia Code § 40-8-73).

The safest and most compliant location for a dash cam is on the dashboard or mounted behind the rearview mirror, where it does not block the driver’s view.

Audio Recording

Georgia is a one-party consent state for audio recordings. This means you can legally record audio in your vehicle as long as at least one person in the conversation (typically the driver) consents to the recording.

If your dash cam records audio, ensure you or another consenting party is aware of the recording.

Privacy Considerations

Recording video in public spaces, such as roads and highways, is generally permissible since there is no reasonable expectation of privacy in these areas.

Use as Evidence

Dash cam footage is admissible in Georgia courts if it is relevant, authenticated, and unaltered.

The footage can be critical in car accident claims, insurance disputes, and legal proceedings, provided it is a true and accurate representation of events.

Best Practices

Mount your dash cam so it does not obstruct your view.

If recording audio, be aware of consent requirements.

Preserve footage in its original form for use as evidence.

Consult an attorney if you plan to use dash cam footage in a legal case.

Summary Table: Georgia Dash Cam Rules

Aspect Georgia Law/Guidance Legal to Use Yes Mounting Location Dashboard or behind rearview mirror; do not obstruct view Audio Recording One-party consent required Court Admissibility Yes, if authenticated and relevant Privacy Concerns No expectation of privacy on public roads

Dash cams are widely encouraged for their evidentiary value and safety benefits, but always ensure your installation and use comply with Georgia’s regulations.

SOURCES

[1] https://www.sherrodandbernard.com/blog/the-role-of-dash-cameras-in-georgia-car-accident-claims/

[2] https://www.ddpai.com/blog/dash-cam-laws/

[3] https://www.balamslaw.com/blog/the-role-of-dash-cameras-in-georgia-car-accident-claims-a-legal-perspective/

[4] https://www.hastypope.com/in-the-news/2025/april/why-every-georgia-driver-should-install-a-dash-c/

[5] https://gautreauxlawfirm.com/is-dash-cam-footage-admissible-in-court/