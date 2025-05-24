This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In Washington

Oroville, a small town in Okanogan County, has been named the poorest town in Washington according to recent analyses of U.S. Census Bureau data and studies by 24/7 Wall St. With a population of just under 1,700, Oroville stands out for its significant economic challenges. The median household income in Oroville is only $32,083 to $34,750, dramatically lower than the state median, which ranges from $82,400 to $90,325. This income gap highlights the town’s struggle compared to the broader prosperity seen across Washington.

The poverty rate in Oroville is exceptionally high, estimated at 30.3% to 32.7%, which is more than triple the state average of around 10%. Nearly one-third of households in Oroville rely on SNAP benefits, a reflection of the widespread financial hardship faced by residents. The median home value in the town is also strikingly low at $142,700, compared to much higher values in other parts of the state.

Oroville’s economic difficulties are compounded by limited job opportunities, a common issue in many rural Washington communities. The town’s location near the Canadian border and its small size further restrict economic growth and diversification. While other towns and cities in Washington, such as Yakima, Pullman, and White Swan, also face high poverty rates, Oroville’s combination of low income, high poverty, and reliance on public assistance place it at the bottom of the state’s economic rankings.

Oroville’s designation as the poorest town in Washington is based on its low median income, high poverty rate, and the significant proportion of residents depending on government aid. These factors collectively underscore the economic challenges that persist in this rural corner of the state.

SOURCES

