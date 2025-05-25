This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In Virginia

Richlands, a small town in Tazewell County, has been named the poorest town in Virginia based on several key economic indicators. As of 2025, Richlands has a population of just under 5,000 residents, with recent estimates placing the number at 4,972. The town’s economic struggles are reflected in its median household income, which stands at $37,382—significantly lower than both the state and national averages. For comparison, the average household income in Richlands is $61,067, but this figure is skewed by a small number of higher earners, while the majority of residents face much lower incomes.

The poverty rate in Richlands is particularly striking. About 25% of the town’s population—roughly 1,300 people—live below the poverty line, which is more than double Virginia’s statewide poverty rate of 10.6% and nearly twice the national rate of 12.6%. This means Richlands’ poverty rate is 135% higher than the state average and 98% higher than the U.S. average. The economic hardship is especially severe among children: 36% of residents under 18 live in poverty, and for children under five, the rate is 34.2%. Single individuals, especially older adults, also face disproportionately high poverty rates, with more than half of single residents living below the poverty line.

The town’s declining population—down by over 5% since 2020—reflects ongoing economic challenges and limited job opportunities. Richlands is predominantly White (97.6%), with small Asian and multiracial communities. The combination of low median income, high poverty rates, and a shrinking population has led to Richlands being recognized as the poorest town in Virginia in 2025, highlighting the persistent economic disparities facing some of the state’s rural communities.

