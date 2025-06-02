This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In New York

New Square, located in Rockland County, has been named the poorest town in New York State. According to multiple sources, including recent analyses of U.S. Census data, New Square has the lowest median household income in the state and some of the highest poverty and SNAP (food stamp) recipiency rates in the entire country.

Key facts about New Square’s economic status include:

Median Household Income : As of the most recent data, the median household income in New Square is approximately $21,773 to $24,881, which is significantly lower than the state average of $75,157.

: As of the most recent data, the median household income in New Square is approximately $21,773 to $24,881, which is significantly lower than the state average of $75,157. Poverty Rate : About 70% of New Square residents live below the poverty line, the highest rate in New York and among the highest nationally.

: About 70% of New Square residents live below the poverty line, the highest rate in New York and among the highest nationally. SNAP Benefits : Over 70% of households in New Square receive SNAP benefits, far above the state average of 14.3% and the national average of 13%.

: Over 70% of households in New Square receive SNAP benefits, far above the state average of 14.3% and the national average of 13%. Educational Attainment: Only 2.9% of adults in New Square have a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to over 38% statewide.

New Square is an all-Hasidic village, and its unique demographic and cultural characteristics contribute to its economic profile. Many residents participate in religious study or community-based employment, and large family sizes are common, which further impacts household income statistics.

While other cities such as Binghamton and Kiryas Joel are also noted for high poverty rates, New Square stands out as the poorest town in New York by median income and poverty rate according to recent comprehensive surveys and rankings.

