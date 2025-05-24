The Legality of Car Sleeping in vermont: What You Need to Know

Vermont law prohibits “overnight camping” on public highway rights-of-way, public rest areas associated with highways, or any public land not specifically designated for overnight camping by the controlling agency or municipality. Violating this law can result in a fine of up to $50 per day.

“Overnight camping” is defined as occupying a vehicle in a public area between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. for purposes other than simply parking or activities reasonably incidental to parking.

Rest Areas and Overnight Parking:

Overnight parking (for the purpose of resting to continue driving safely) is generally tolerated at Vermont rest areas, as long as you remain inside your vehicle and do not engage in recreational activities (such as setting up camp, using outdoor equipment, or making noise).

(for the purpose of resting to continue driving safely) is generally tolerated at Vermont rest areas, as long as you remain inside your vehicle and do not engage in recreational activities (such as setting up camp, using outdoor equipment, or making noise). Camping (recreational use, being outside the vehicle, or obvious signs of staying beyond resting) is not allowed and may result in a citation.

City and Local Rules:

Many Vermont towns and cities have additional overnight parking restrictions, especially during winter months (e.g., Rutland, Brattleboro, Burlington, Montpelier), often banning overnight street parking or parking in municipal lots during certain hours for snow removal.

Private lots (like some Walmarts or hotels) may allow overnight parking at their discretion, but permission should always be sought from management.

Summary Table

Location Type Sleeping in Car Legal? Notes Highway rest areas Yes (if just resting) No camping or recreation; stay inside vehicle Public highway right-of-way No Prohibited by law Undesignated public land No Prohibited by law Private parking lots Sometimes (with permission) Seek permission from property owner/manager City streets/municipal lots Often no (esp. winter) Local bans common, especially for snow removal

Bottom Line:

Sleeping in your car in Vermont is generally not legal on public highways, rest areas, or undesignated public land if it constitutes “overnight camping.” However, overnight parking for rest (not recreation) is usually tolerated at highway rest areas if you remain in your vehicle and act like a tired driver, not a camper. Always check local ordinances and seek permission when using private lots.

