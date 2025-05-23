The Legality of Car Sleeping in New Jersey: What You Need to Know

Sleeping in your car in New Jersey is not explicitly illegal under state law, but local parking regulations and ordinances often make it difficult or risky.

Key Points

No Statewide Ban: New Jersey does not have a statewide law that prohibits sleeping in your car.

Some municipalities allow overnight parking by permit only, and these permits are often restricted to residents or have strict eligibility requirements. Private Property: Sleeping in your car on private property (like a rest stop, certain parking lots, or with the property owner’s permission) is generally allowed, but always check for posted signs or property-specific rules.

Examples of Local Ordinances

New Providence, Livingston, Randolph, Summit, Nutley, and Little Falls: All prohibit overnight parking on public streets during early morning hours, with limited exceptions or permit systems.

Risks and Considerations

Tickets and Towing: If you sleep in your car on a public street during restricted hours, you risk being ticketed or having your vehicle towed.

Some municipalities may grant temporary exemptions for emergencies, but these are typically short-term and require advance notice to local police. Rest Stops: Overnight stays at highway rest areas may be allowed for short periods, but these are intended for rest and not for extended stays.



While sleeping in your car is not directly illegal in New Jersey, strict local overnight parking rules make it difficult to do so legally on public streets. Always check local ordinances, look for posted signs, and consider seeking permission if you plan to sleep in your car on private property.

