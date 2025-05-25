The Legality of Car Sleeping in Georgia: What You Need to Know

No Statewide Ban, But Local Restrictions Apply

Georgia does not have a specific statewide law that prohibits sleeping in your car. However, where you choose to park and sleep is crucial—local ordinances, city rules, and property-specific regulations (such as in parking lots or public parks) may prohibit overnight parking or sleeping in vehicles.

Key Considerations:

Private Property: Sleeping in your car on private property (like a store parking lot) typically requires the property owner’s permission. Without it, you may be asked to leave or face trespassing charges.

Sleeping in your car on private property (like a store parking lot) typically requires the property owner’s permission. Without it, you may be asked to leave or face trespassing charges. Public Property: Many public areas, including city streets, parks, and public parking lots, often have ordinances against overnight parking or loitering. Police may ask you to move along or issue a citation.

Many public areas, including city streets, parks, and public parking lots, often have ordinances against overnight parking or loitering. Police may ask you to move along or issue a citation. Highway Shoulders: Stopping on the shoulder of highways for sleep is not allowed unless it is an emergency.

DUI Risk: Sleeping While Intoxicated

If you are intoxicated and sleep in your car, you can be charged with DUI in Georgia—even if the car is not moving. Law enforcement may consider you in “actual physical control” of the vehicle if you are in the driver’s seat, have the keys accessible, or the engine is running.

To minimize risk, do not sit in the driver’s seat, keep keys out of reach, and ensure the engine is off if you must sleep in your car while impaired.

Best Practices for Sleeping in Your Car Legally

Park only where overnight parking is explicitly allowed (such as some rest areas or campgrounds).

Obtain permission when on private property.

Avoid highway shoulders and areas with posted “No Overnight Parking” signs.

Be aware of local city and county regulations, which may be stricter than state law.

Summary Table

Location/Scenario Legal to Sleep in Car? Notes/Restrictions Private property (with permission) Yes Owner’s consent required Public streets/parks Often No Local ordinances may prohibit Highway shoulders No Reserved for emergencies only While intoxicated Risk of DUI charge “Actual physical control” applies

Bottom Line:

Sleeping in your car is not illegal statewide in Georgia, but local rules and circumstances (especially intoxication) can make it risky. Always check local ordinances and avoid sleeping in your car while impaired to stay on the right side of the law.

