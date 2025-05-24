Pennsylvania Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

In Pennsylvania, you may legally turn right at a red light unless there is a sign posted at the intersection that says “NO TURN ON RED”.

Before making a right turn on red, you are required to: Come to a complete stop. Check for and yield to pedestrians and all cross-traffic. Only proceed when it is safe to do so.



Clarifications and Updates:

The rule applies even at intersections with a “Right Turn Signal” sign. This sign means the signal controls right-turn movements, but unless a “NO TURN ON RED” sign is present, you can still turn right on red after stopping and ensuring it is safe.

The new 2025 law primarily addresses situations where traffic lights are malfunctioning (for example, not detecting motorcycles). In such cases, after coming to a complete stop and determining the light is unresponsive, drivers may proceed with caution. However, this update does not change the standard right-on-red rule for functioning signals.

Key Points to Remember:

Always stop completely before turning right on red.

Yield to pedestrians and any vehicles with the right-of-way.

Do not turn if a “NO TURN ON RED” sign is posted.

The updated law regarding malfunctioning signals is intended for rare situations and does not override normal right-on-red requirements.

Summary Table

Situation Right Turn on Red Allowed? No sign posted, after full stop, safe Yes “NO TURN ON RED” sign posted No Malfunctioning/Unresponsive signal (2025) Yes, after full stop, with caution

Bottom Line:

Turning right on red remains legal in Pennsylvania in 2025, provided you stop, yield, and there is no sign prohibiting it. The recent law update mainly clarifies what to do at malfunctioning signals and does not change the basic right-on-red rule.

SOURCES

[1] https://www.pa.gov/agencies/dmv/driver-services/pennsylvania-drivers-manual/online-drivers-manual/signals.html

[2] https://munley.com/new-red-light-law-takes-effect-pennsylvania/

[3] https://www.roadreview.com/right-turn-signal/

[4] https://wilklawfirm.com/blog/pennsylvania-right-of-way-laws/

[5] https://www.pa.gov/agencies/dmv/driver-services/pennsylvania-drivers-manual/online-drivers-manual/everyday-driving-skills/turning-merging-and-passing.html