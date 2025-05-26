Ohio Rent Increase Laws 2025: What Tenants Should Know

No Rent Control in Ohio

Ohio does not have any statewide rent control laws or caps on how much a landlord can increase rent.

State law also prohibits cities and towns from enacting their own rent control ordinances, following a 2021 ban on local rent control.

How Much Can Rent Be Increased?

Landlords have broad discretion to set rent prices and increase them as they see fit, provided they follow lease terms and provide proper notice.

There is no legal maximum or limit to the amount or frequency of rent increases in Ohio.

Typical annual rent increases in Ohio cities range from 5–10%, but much larger increases are legally possible.

Notice Requirements

Month-to-month leases: Landlords must give at least 30 days’ written notice before a rent increase takes effect.

Landlords must give at least 30 days’ written notice before a rent increase takes effect. Fixed-term leases (e.g., 1-year): Rent cannot be increased during the lease term unless the lease specifically allows it. Otherwise, any increase can only take effect at renewal, with at least 30 days’ notice before the new lease starts.

Rent cannot be increased during the lease term unless the lease specifically allows it. Otherwise, any increase can only take effect at renewal, with at least 30 days’ notice before the new lease starts. Verbal notices are not sufficient; all notices must be in writing.

Exceptions and Tenant Protections

Landlords cannot raise rent in retaliation for a tenant exercising legal rights (such as requesting repairs).

Sudden, extreme increases may be challenged as retaliatory if they closely follow tenant complaints, but otherwise, there are few legal restrictions.

If you receive a rent increase notice, review your lease and consider contacting local tenant advocacy organizations for guidance.

Summary Table: Ohio Rent Increase Laws (2025)

Aspect Rule/Requirement Rent Control None statewide or locally allowed Maximum Increase No legal limit Notice Requirement 30 days written notice (month-to-month leases) During Lease Term No increase unless lease allows Retaliatory Increase Prohibited Typical Increase 5–10% (but can be higher)

Key Takeaways for Tenants

Expect no legal cap on rent increases—landlords can raise rent by any amount with proper notice.

Always receive at least 30 days’ written notice for any increase (unless your lease specifies otherwise).

Rent cannot be increased in the middle of a fixed-term lease unless your lease explicitly allows it.

If you believe a rent increase is retaliatory or violates your lease, seek legal advice or contact a tenant advocacy group.

Staying informed and reviewing your lease terms carefully is essential to protect your rights as a renter in Ohio in 2025.

