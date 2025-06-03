New Jersey Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

What the Law Allows

Right turn on red is permitted at most intersections in New Jersey, but only after you come to a complete stop before the stop line or crosswalk.

You must yield to all oncoming traffic and pedestrians before making your turn.

Use your right turn signal at least 100 feet before the intersection to alert other drivers of your intention to turn.

Key Exceptions

No Turn on Red Signs: If a sign specifically prohibits a right turn on red (often marked with a “No Turn on Red” symbol), you must wait for the green light.

School Zones: Right turns on red are generally prohibited during designated school zone hours to protect children.

Double Red Lights: Intersections with double red lights indicate that right turns on red are not allowed.

Hazardous Intersections: Additional signage or lane markings may restrict right turns on red due to visibility or traffic flow concerns.

Local Ordinances: Some municipalities, like Jersey City, have enacted widespread bans on right turns on red at certain intersections, especially near schools and parks.

Penalties for Violations

Fines: $52 to $202 for a first offense, with higher fines for subsequent violations.

Points: Three points may be added to your driver's license, potentially affecting your insurance premiums.

Safety Reminders

Always come to a full stop—rolling stops are considered violations.

Yield to all pedestrians and oncoming vehicles, including bicycles and mopeds, which may have a green light.

If you feel unsafe or visibility is poor, you are not required to turn on red—waiting for the green light is always an option.

Summary Table: Right Turn on Red in New Jersey

Rule/Condition Requirement/Status Right turn on red allowed? Yes, after complete stop & yield No Turn on Red sign present Not allowed School zone hours Not allowed Double red lights Not allowed Local bans (e.g., Jersey City) Not allowed at posted intersections Penalty for violation $52–$202 fine, 3 points

Bottom Line:

You may turn right on red in New Jersey after a complete stop and yielding to all traffic and pedestrians, unless signage or local rules prohibit it. Always check for posted restrictions and prioritize safety at every intersection.

