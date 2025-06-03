Usa laws

New Jersey Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

What the Law Allows

  • Right turn on red is permitted at most intersections in New Jersey, but only after you come to a complete stop before the stop line or crosswalk.
  • You must yield to all oncoming traffic and pedestrians before making your turn.
  • Use your right turn signal at least 100 feet before the intersection to alert other drivers of your intention to turn.

Key Exceptions

  • No Turn on Red Signs: If a sign specifically prohibits a right turn on red (often marked with a “No Turn on Red” symbol), you must wait for the green light.
  • School Zones: Right turns on red are generally prohibited during designated school zone hours to protect children.
  • Double Red Lights: Intersections with double red lights indicate that right turns on red are not allowed.
  • Hazardous Intersections: Additional signage or lane markings may restrict right turns on red due to visibility or traffic flow concerns.
  • Local Ordinances: Some municipalities, like Jersey City, have enacted widespread bans on right turns on red at certain intersections, especially near schools and parks.

Penalties for Violations

  • Fines: $52 to $202 for a first offense, with higher fines for subsequent violations.
  • Points: Three points may be added to your driver’s license, potentially affecting your insurance premiums.

Safety Reminders

  • Always come to a full stop—rolling stops are considered violations.
  • Yield to all pedestrians and oncoming vehicles, including bicycles and mopeds, which may have a green light.
  • If you feel unsafe or visibility is poor, you are not required to turn on red—waiting for the green light is always an option.

Summary Table: Right Turn on Red in New Jersey

Rule/ConditionRequirement/Status
Right turn on red allowed?Yes, after complete stop & yield
No Turn on Red sign presentNot allowed
School zone hoursNot allowed
Double red lightsNot allowed
Local bans (e.g., Jersey City)Not allowed at posted intersections
Penalty for violation$52–$202 fine, 3 points

Bottom Line:
You may turn right on red in New Jersey after a complete stop and yielding to all traffic and pedestrians, unless signage or local rules prohibit it. Always check for posted restrictions and prioritize safety at every intersection.

