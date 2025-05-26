Lowa Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Current Law on Right Turn on Red in Iowa (2025)

Permitted Unless Prohibited: In Iowa, drivers are generally allowed to make a right turn at a red light after coming to a complete stop, unless there is a sign specifically prohibiting the maneuver.

In Iowa, drivers are generally allowed to make a right turn at a red light after coming to a complete stop, unless there is a sign specifically prohibiting the maneuver. Complete Stop Required: Before turning right on red, you must come to a full stop behind the white line or crosswalk and yield to all pedestrians and oncoming traffic.

Before turning right on red, you must come to a full stop behind the white line or crosswalk and yield to all pedestrians and oncoming traffic. Cautious Entry: The turn must be made cautiously and must not interfere with other vehicles or pedestrians lawfully using the intersection.

The turn must be made cautiously and must not interfere with other vehicles or pedestrians lawfully using the intersection. Local Exceptions: Cities and municipalities can post signs at specific intersections to prohibit right turns on red. Always look for “No Turn on Red” signs, as these override the general rule.

Cities and municipalities can post signs at specific intersections to prohibit right turns on red. Always look for “No Turn on Red” signs, as these override the general rule. Not Mandatory: Drivers are not required to turn right on red. You may wait for a green light if you prefer, and you cannot be ticketed simply for waiting unless otherwise posted.

Summary Table: Iowa Right Turn on Red Rule (2025)

Rule/Condition Allowed? Right turn on red (after stop, no sign) Yes Right turn on red (if sign prohibits) No Must yield to pedestrians/traffic Yes Required to turn right on red No Local exceptions (posted signs) Yes, allowed

Key Takeaways

Right turn on red is legal statewide unless a sign prohibits it.

You must always stop and yield before turning.

Local ordinances may restrict right turns on red at certain intersections—watch for signs.

You are not required to turn right on red; waiting for green is always permitted.

These rules aim to balance traffic flow with safety for pedestrians and other drivers. Always check for posted signs and exercise caution at every intersection.

