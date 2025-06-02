lowa Rent Increase Laws 2025: What Tenants Should Know

No Rent Control or Caps
- Iowa does not have any rent control laws. There is no legal limit on how much a landlord can increase rent, and local governments are also prohibited from enacting rent control ordinances.
- Landlords are free to set and raise rents based on market conditions without government-imposed caps.
Notice Requirements
- For month-to-month leases, landlords must provide at least 30 days’ written notice before a rent increase takes effect.
- For fixed-term leases (e.g., 6 or 12 months), rent cannot be raised during the lease period unless the lease specifically allows it. Otherwise, increases can only be made at renewal, with proper notice.
How Often Can Rent Be Raised?
- There is no statutory limit on how often rent can be increased, but increases generally occur at the end of a lease term or with 30 days’ notice for month-to-month tenants.
Discrimination and Retaliation Protections
- Rent increases cannot be discriminatory (e.g., based on race, religion, or other protected classes) or retaliatory (e.g., in response to a tenant exercising legal rights such as filing a complaint).
Late Fees and Other Charges
- If rent is under $700/month: maximum late fee is $12 per day, up to $60 per month.
- If rent is over $700/month: maximum late fee is $20 per day, up to $100 per month.
Special Cases: Subsidized Housing
- If you live in a HOME or National Housing Trust Fund (NHTF)-assisted unit, annual rent increases must be reviewed and approved by the Iowa Finance Authority to ensure compliance with federal rent limits.
Summary Table
|Rule/Requirement
|Details
|Rent Control
|None—no cap on increases
|Notice for Increase
|30 days (month-to-month)
|Lease Restrictions
|No mid-lease increase unless lease allows
|Frequency
|No statutory limit, but typically at lease renewal
|Late Fees
|$12/day ($60 max) under $700; $20/day ($100 max) over $700
|Discrimination/Retaliation
|Prohibited
Key Takeaways for Tenants
- Your landlord can raise your rent by any amount, but must give you at least 30 days’ written notice for month-to-month rentals.
- Rent cannot be raised during a fixed-term lease unless the lease says otherwise.
- Increases cannot be used to discriminate or retaliate against tenants.
- If you believe a rent increase is unfair or retaliatory, seek advice from Iowa Legal Aid or a tenant advocacy organization.
