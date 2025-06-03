License Renewal for Seniors in Virginia: What You Need to Know

Renewal Frequency and In-Person Requirement

Drivers age 75 and older must renew their driver’s license every five years (instead of the standard eight years for younger drivers).

Renewal must be done in person at a Virginia DMV customer service center—online and mail renewals are not permitted for this age group.

Vision Screening

Seniors 75 and older are required to pass a vision test at each renewal. The DMV provides this test for free at the office. Alternatively, you can submit a vision report from an ophthalmologist or optometrist, but the exam must have been conducted within 90 days of your renewal.



Additional Testing

Written or road tests may be required at the discretion of DMV personnel if there are concerns about your driving ability.

may be required at the discretion of DMV personnel if there are concerns about your driving ability. The DMV can place restrictions on your license (such as requiring corrective lenses) if necessary for safety.

Medical Review and Reporting

Anyone (including relatives or medical professionals) can request a DMV review of a senior’s driving fitness if there are safety concerns. Only reports from relatives or licensed medical professionals are kept confidential from the driver.

Expired License Rules

You can renew your license up to one year before it expires and up to 90 days after expiration without a late penalty, but there is no grace period for driving on an expired license—doing so is a Class 2 misdemeanor.

If your license is expired for more than a year, you must retake the knowledge and driving skills tests.

Disabled Parking Placards

Seniors with impaired mobility can apply for disabled parking placards or plates with proper medical certification.

Summary Table: Virginia Senior License Renewal

Requirement Age 75+ Drivers Renewal frequency Every 5 years In-person renewal Required Vision test at renewal Required (DMV or recent doctor’s report) Written/road test Possible, at DMV discretion Online/mail renewal Not permitted Expired license grace 90 days to renew (not to drive) Medical review possible Yes, by request

Bottom Line:

If you are 75 or older in Virginia, you must renew your license in person every five years and pass a vision screening. Additional testing may be required if there are concerns about your driving ability. There is no grace period for driving on an expired license, and the DMV can impose restrictions or conduct reviews for safety.

SOURCES

[1] https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/licenses-ids/mature

[2] https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/licenses-ids/license/renewing

[3] https://www.iihs.org/topics/older-drivers/license-renewal-laws-table

[4] https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/virginia-driving-laws-seniors-older-drivers.html

[5] https://www.wboc.com/archive/stricter-rules-for-senior-drivers-in-va-take-effect-jan-1/article_a220643c-a433-56a0-a9c7-c58943030ea2.html