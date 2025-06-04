License Renewal for Seniors in New Jersey: What You Need to Know

Renewal Frequency and Process

Renewal Period: All drivers, including seniors, must renew their New Jersey driver’s license every four years.

Renewal Period: All drivers, including seniors, must renew their New Jersey driver's license every four years.

Renewal Methods: As of 2025, drivers aged 65 and older can now renew their licenses online, by mail, or in person—making the process more convenient.

Required Documentation: Seniors must provide: 6 points of ID (combination of primary and secondary documents) Proof of Social Security Number Proof of address

Seniors must provide: Fee: The standard renewal fee is $30 as of 2025. For those aged 79 and older, renewals are free.

Vision and Safety Requirements

Vision Testing: The vision screening for seniors has been updated. Tests now assess not only visual acuity but also peripheral vision, depth perception, and other key driving-related skills.

Vision Testing: The vision screening for seniors has been updated. Tests now assess not only visual acuity but also peripheral vision, depth perception, and other key driving-related skills.

New Jersey is increasing access to defensive driving courses for seniors, helping them adapt to road changes and manage health-related driving challenges. Personalized Assessments: Seniors can request detailed driving assessments for feedback and safety tips.

Additional Information

REAL ID: If you want a REAL ID-compliant license, additional documentation is required. The REAL ID application fee is $15.

If you want a REAL ID-compliant license, additional documentation is required. The REAL ID application fee is $15. License Delivery: All renewed licenses are mailed to your address, even if you renew in person.

Summary Table

Age Group Renewal Frequency Fee (2025) Renewal Methods Vision Test Requirement 65–78 Every 4 years $30 Online, mail, in person Yes (expanded screening) 79+ Every 4 years Free Online, mail, in person Yes (expanded screening)



Seniors in New Jersey must renew their license every four years, with expanded online and mail options in 2025. Vision screening is more comprehensive, and those aged 79+ renew for free. Defensive driving resources and personalized assessments are available to help older drivers stay safe and independent.

