License Renewal for Seniors in Illinois: What You Need to Know

by Jackson
Published On:
A new bill passed by Illinois lawmakers—awaiting the governor’s signature—will raise the age at which seniors are required to take a driving test for license renewal. This change is designed to make the process easier for older drivers while maintaining safety standards.

Current and New Requirements

Age GroupDriving Test Required?Vision Test Required?Renewal Frequency (In-Person)
79–80Old: Yes (every renewal)
New: No (just vision test)		YesEvery 4 years
81–86Old: Yes (every 2 years)
New: No (just vision test)		YesEvery 2 years
87+Yes (every year)YesEvery year
  • If the new law is signed: Only drivers aged 87 and older will be required to take an annual driving test to renew their license. Those aged 79–86 will only need a vision test, unless they have a driving violation, in which case a written test is also required.
  • Vision Test: All seniors must pass a vision screening at each renewal.
  • Written Test: Required for those with a recent driving violation.
  • Renewal Location: Seniors must still renew in person at a Driver Services Facility.

Additional Provisions

  • Reporting Unsafe Drivers: The new bill allows immediate family members (spouse, parent, grandparent, sibling, or child) to submit medical information to the Secretary of State if they believe a driver’s medical condition affects their ability to drive safely. Previously, only medical professionals, police, or state’s attorneys could do this.

Why the Change?

  • Illinois has been the only state requiring a driving test for seniors based solely on age. The change aims to align Illinois with other states and is based on data showing seniors have lower crash rates than other age groups5.


If the new law is enacted, most Illinois seniors will only need a vision test to renew their license, with the driving test reserved for those 87 and older or those with recent violations. Family members will also have more power to report concerns about a loved one’s driving ability.

