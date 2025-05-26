Is Walmart Open or Closed on Memorial Day 2025? Here’s What You Need to Know

Memorial Day, falling on Monday, May 26, 2025, marks the unofficial start of summer and honors U.S. military members who lost their lives in service. If you’re wondering about Walmart’s hours on the holiday, here’s the answer: Walmart stores will be open and operating during their regular hours.

Most Walmart locations are open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time, making it convenient for last-minute shopping for your Memorial Day gatherings.

Grocery Stores Open on Memorial Day 2025

Besides Walmart, many grocery stores will remain open on Memorial Day. Here are some of the major chains and their hours (where provided):

Sam’s Club: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members Kroger Family: Includes Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Ralphs, Smith’s, and many others—most will be open

Includes Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Ralphs, Smith’s, and many others—most will be open Trader Joe’s

Food Lion

Publix

Aldi

Whole Foods

Wegmans

Meijer: 6 a.m. to midnight

6 a.m. to midnight Harris Teeter

Albertsons Banner Stores: Including Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, Vons, and Tom Thumb

Including Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, Vons, and Tom Thumb Lidl

Giant Eagle

Harveys

Winn-Dixie

H-E-B

Note: Costco warehouses will be closed on Memorial Day.

Retail Stores Open on Memorial Day 2025

Along with Walmart, many retail stores will be open on Memorial Day. Here are some notable names and their hours:

Home Depot

Lowe’s

Ace Hardware

Best Buy: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sephora

Bass Pro Shop: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Cabela’s: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. REI: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. IKEA

Petco

PetSmart: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tractor Supply Company: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Target

TJ Maxx

Marshall’s

HomeGoods

Macy’s

Kohl’s

JCPenney

Belk: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Burlington

Office Depot: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. OfficeMax: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



If you need to shop for groceries or retail items on Memorial Day 2025, Walmart and many other stores will be open and ready to serve you. Be sure to check local store hours as they can vary by location.

