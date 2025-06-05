Is It Illegal to Vape and Drive in Pennsylvania? Here’s What the Law Says

As of June 2025, vaping while driving is not explicitly illegal statewide in Pennsylvania. There is no law that categorically bans the use of e-cigarettes or vaping devices while operating a vehicle. However, recent legislative changes and local ordinances introduce important restrictions and risks that drivers should understand.

Key Points

No Explicit Statewide Ban: There is no Pennsylvania law that specifically prohibits vaping while driving.

There is no Pennsylvania law that specifically prohibits vaping while driving. Distracted Driving Law (Paul Miller’s Law): Effective June 5, 2025, Pennsylvania’s new distracted driving law bans the use of hand-held “interactive mobile devices” (IMDs) while driving or stopped at a traffic signa. The law does not specifically mention vaping devices, but it defines IMDs broadly. If a vaping device has interactive features (such as touchscreens or requires significant manipulation), it could potentially be considered an IMD under the law, making its use while driving a citable offense. The penalty for a first offense is a $50 fine.

Local Ordinances: Some municipalities, like Philadelphia and Allegheny County, have their own rules restricting vaping in certain public spaces, but these typically do not apply to private vehicles unless the vehicle is being used as public transportation or a workplace.

Distracted Driving Risk: Even if your device is not considered an IMD, vaping while driving could still be considered distracted driving if it impairs your ability to safely operate the vehicle. Police may cite drivers if vaping is observed to cause distraction or unsafe driving behavior.



Summary Table

Action Statewide Legal Status Notes Vaping while driving Not specifically banned Could be cited if device is an IMD or if it causes distraction Using IMD-featured vape device Potentially illegal If device requires manipulation similar to a phone, may violate law Vaping in public vehicles Often prohibited Local and workplace rules may apply



Vaping and driving is not directly illegal in Pennsylvania, but starting June 5, 2025, using a hand-held, interactive vaping device while driving could result in a citation under the new distracted driving law. If vaping distracts you or impairs safe driving, you may also be cited for distracted driving. Always prioritize safety and be aware of local regulations.

