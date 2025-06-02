Is It Illegal to Vape and Drive in North Carolina? Here’s What the Law Says

There is currently no specific law in North Carolina that makes it illegal to vape while driving a car. Recent legislative changes in the state have focused on regulating the sale, distribution, and marketing of vaping products—such as raising the legal purchase age and establishing product registries—but these do not address the act of using a vape device while operating a vehicle.

Key points:

Vaping and Driving: No North Carolina statute or regulation directly prohibits drivers or passengers from vaping in private vehicles.

No North Carolina statute or regulation directly prohibits drivers or passengers from vaping in private vehicles. Distracted Driving: While vaping itself is not banned, any activity—including vaping—that distracts a driver could potentially be cited under distracted driving laws if it leads to unsafe operation of the vehicle. However, there is no explicit reference to vaping in these laws.

While vaping itself is not banned, any activity—including vaping—that distracts a driver could potentially be cited under distracted driving laws if it leads to unsafe operation of the vehicle. However, there is no explicit reference to vaping in these laws. Minors and Passengers: There are no statewide laws prohibiting vaping in a car with minors present, though local ordinances could impose additional restrictions.

There are no statewide laws prohibiting vaping in a car with minors present, though local ordinances could impose additional restrictions. Commercial and Public Vehicles: Some commercial or public transportation policies may prohibit vaping for drivers and passengers, but this is not a statewide legal requirement.



Vaping while driving is not specifically illegal in North Carolina as of June 2025, but drivers should always ensure their actions do not compromise road safety, as general distracted driving or reckless driving laws could apply if vaping interferes with safe driving. Always check for any local ordinances or employer policies that may impose stricter rules.

