Is It Illegal to Vape and Drive in Illinois? Here’s What the Law Says

Vaping while driving is not specifically banned by Illinois state law, but it can still lead to legal consequences under distracted driving regulations.

Key Points from Illinois Law

No Explicit Ban: There is no Illinois statute that outright prohibits vaping or using e-cigarettes while driving.

Distracted Driving: If vaping distracts you—such as taking your hands off the wheel, your eyes off the road, or if vapor clouds obstruct your vision—police can cite you for distracted driving2. Penalties for distracted driving in Illinois can include fines up to $2,500 and possible jail time, depending on the severity and whether you have prior offenses.

Police Discretion: Law enforcement officers can issue penalties if they observe that vaping interferes with your ability to drive safely, even if vaping itself is not named in the law.

Indoor Vaping Ban: Illinois law bans vaping in public indoor spaces, but this does not extend to private vehicles unless the vehicle is being used as a workplace or public transport.

Special Considerations

Underage Vaping: It is illegal for anyone under 21 to purchase or possess vaping products in Illinois. Underage drivers caught vaping could face additional penalties.

Insurance Risks: Car insurance claims may be denied if vaping is found to have contributed to a crash or violation.

Residue and Visibility: Vaping in cars can leave residue on windshields, which may impair visibility and further increase the risk of being cited for unsafe driving.

Summary Table

Action Is It Illegal? Notes Vaping while driving Not specifically Can be cited if it causes distraction or impairs safe driving Vaping in public indoor spaces Yes Explicitly banned under Illinois law Underage vaping Yes Illegal for those under 21

Vaping and driving in Illinois is not illegal by itself, but it can be penalized under distracted driving laws if it affects your control of the vehicle or visibility. Police do not need a specific law mentioning vaping to issue a citation if your driving is unsafe due to vaping. Always use caution and avoid any activity that distracts from safe driving.

SOURCES

