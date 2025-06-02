Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Washington? Here’s What the Law Says

No, it is illegal to marry your first cousin in Washington. State law specifically prohibits marriages between parties who are “nearer of kin to each other than second cousins,” which includes first cousins. This prohibition also applies to other close family members such as siblings, parents, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

However, Washington does recognize first-cousin marriages that are legally performed in states or countries where such unions are allowed, as long as the marriage is not otherwise prohibited under Washington law.

You cannot legally marry your first cousin in Washington.

Marriages between second cousins or more distant relatives are permitted.

A first-cousin marriage validly performed elsewhere may be recognized in Washington, provided it does not violate other state marriage prohibitions.

