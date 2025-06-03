Usa laws

Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Vermont? Here’s What the Law Says

by Michael
Published On:
It is legal to marry your first cousin in Vermont. Vermont law specifically lists close relatives you cannot marry—such as parents, grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews—but does not prohibit marriage between first cousins. Multiple legal sources confirm that Vermont has no restrictions against first-cousin marriage, and you can marry your first cousin without additional requirements or conditions.

  • First-cousin marriage is legal in Vermont.
  • There are no special restrictions or requirements for first cousins wishing to marry in the state.
  • The law only forbids marriage between closer blood relatives.

So, if you and your first cousin wish to marry in Vermont, the law allows it.

