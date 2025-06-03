Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Vermont? Here’s What the Law Says

It is legal to marry your first cousin in Vermont. Vermont law specifically lists close relatives you cannot marry—such as parents, grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews—but does not prohibit marriage between first cousins. Multiple legal sources confirm that Vermont has no restrictions against first-cousin marriage, and you can marry your first cousin without additional requirements or conditions.

