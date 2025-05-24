Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in New York? Here’s What the Law Says

No, it is not illegal. Marrying your first cousin is legal in New York State.

Details of New York Law

First Cousin Marriage:

New York law explicitly allows marriage between first cousins. There is no prohibition against such unions, and marriage licenses can be issued to first cousins wishing to marry.

New York law explicitly allows marriage between first cousins. There is no prohibition against such unions, and marriage licenses can be issued to first cousins wishing to marry. Who Cannot Marry:

New York does prohibit marriage between certain close relatives. Specifically, you cannot marry: An ancestor or descendant (parent-child, grandparent-grandchild) A sibling (whole or half-blood) An uncle and niece, or aunt and nephew

New York does prohibit marriage between certain close relatives. Specifically, you cannot marry: Other Relatives:

Marriages between more distant relatives, such as second cousins, are also legal. New York is unique in also allowing avunculate marriages (uncle/aunt-niece/nephew), which are banned in most states.

Recognition Outside New York

While New York recognizes first cousin marriages, some other states do not. If you move to a state where cousin marriage is illegal, your marriage may not be recognized there.

Prevalence and Context

First cousin marriages are rare in the U.S., accounting for only about 0.2% of all marriages.

New York is among 18 states where first cousin marriage is legal, alongside others like California, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.

Summary Table

Relationship Legal to Marry in NY? First cousin Yes Second cousin Yes Sibling No Parent/child No Uncle/niece, Aunt/nephew Yes



Marrying your first cousin is legal and recognized in New York State, but not all states in the U.S. share this policy. If you plan to marry your cousin in New York, you are protected by state law, but be aware of differing laws if you move elsewhere.

SOURCES

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cousin_marriage_law_in_the_United_States

[2] https://www.yahoo.com/news/york-state-allows-marry-relative-002457243.html

[3] https://981thehawk.com/can-i-marry-my-cousin-in-ny/

[4] https://wour.com/can-you-marry-your-cousin-new-york/

[5] https://991thewhale.com/legal-to-marry-first-cousin-in-new-york/