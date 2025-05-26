Usa laws

Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Nevada? Here's What the Law Says

Yes, it is illegal to marry your cousin in Nevada. State law explicitly prohibits marriage between people who are related closer than second cousins, including first cousins and first cousins once removed. This prohibition is rooted in concerns about genetic risks associated with close-relative marriages and is codified under Nevada’s incest and marriage statutes.

Key Legal Points

  • Prohibited Relationships: Nevada law bans marriage between individuals who are closer in relation than second cousins or cousins of the half-blood. This includes first cousins, first cousins once removed, and even second cousins in some cases.
  • Criminal Offense: Marrying your cousin in Nevada is not just void—it is considered a felony-level criminal offense classified as incest. The law covers both the act of marriage and sexual relations between cousins.
  • Penalties: Conviction for marrying a cousin can result in severe penalties, including between two years and life in prison and fines up to $10,000.
  • Recognition of Out-of-State Marriages: Even if cousins legally marry in another state where such unions are permitted, Nevada will not recognize the marriage. It will be considered legally void within Nevada.
  • Annulment: If such a marriage occurs, it is subject to annulment under Nevada law.

Summary Table

RelationshipLegal to Marry in Nevada?Notes
First CousinNoConsidered incest and a felony offense
First Cousin Once RemovedNoAlso prohibited and not recognized
Second CousinYesPermitted if not closer than second cousin
Out-of-State Cousin MarriageNoNot recognized or valid in Nevada

Bottom line:
Marrying your cousin in Nevada is strictly illegal and can result in serious criminal penalties. The law is clear: only marriages between people who are at least second cousins (or more distantly related) are permitted.

