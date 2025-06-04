Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Georgia? Here’s What the Law Says

No, it is not illegal to marry your cousin in Georgia. Georgia law specifically lists which familial relationships are prohibited from marrying, including parent and child, siblings, grandparent and grandchild, aunt and nephew, and uncle and niece. First cousins are not included in this list of prohibited relationships. This means that marriage between first cousins is legal and recognized in Georgia.

Summary of Georgia Law:

Prohibited marriages: Parent/child, siblings (whole or half blood), grandparent/grandchild, aunt/nephew, uncle/niece.

Parent/child, siblings (whole or half blood), grandparent/grandchild, aunt/nephew, uncle/niece. Not prohibited: Marriage between first cousins is legal and proper in Georgia.

Marriage between first cousins is legal and proper in Georgia. Legal authority: O.C.G.A. § 19-3-3 and opinions from the Georgia Attorney General confirm that first cousins may marry in the state.



You can legally marry your first cousin in Georgia. The law does not prohibit such unions, and they are recognized as valid marriages under state law.

