Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Pennsylvania? Here’s What the Law Says

Pennsylvania law does not outright ban tethering (chaining) your dog outside, but it sets strict requirements and limits to protect animal welfare. Violating these rules can result in significant penalties.

Key Legal Requirements for Tethering Dogs in Pennsylvania

Time Limits:

You may not leave your dog tethered for more than nine hours within any 24-hour period.

Dogs cannot be tethered for more than 30 minutes when the temperature is above 90°F or below 32°F.

The tether must be at least three times the length of the dog (measured from nose to tail base) or at least 10 feet, whichever is longer.

It must be attached to a well-fitted collar or harness with a swivel mechanism to prevent entanglement.

Tow or log chains, choke, pinch, or prong collars are not allowed.

The dog must have access to potable water and an area of shade to escape direct sunlight.

The area must be free from excessive waste, and the dog must not have open sores or wounds.

Penalties for Violations

Neglect:

Penalties range from 90 days in jail or a $300 fine to one year in jail or a $2,000 fine1.

Up to two years in jail or a $5,000 fine.

Up to seven years in jail or a $15,000 fine.

Convicted persons may lose the right to own animals.

Exceptions

The law does allow for some exceptions, such as:

Tethering while actively engaged in lawful hunting, exhibitions, or field training.

Tethering hunting, sporting, or sledding breeds where it is integral to training or purpose.

Tethering in compliance with camping or recreational area rules.

Temporary tethering (not exceeding one hour) to complete a necessary task.

Summary Table: Legal Tethering at a Glance

Requirement Legal Standard Max tether time (24 hrs) 9 hours Max tether time (extreme temps) 30 minutes above 90°F or below 32°F Tether length ≥ 3x dog’s length or ≥ 10 feet Collar/harness Well-fitted, no choke/pinch/prong/tow chains Water and shade Must be accessible at all times Area condition No excessive waste, no open sores/wounds

Bottom Line

It is not illegal to tether your dog outside in Pennsylvania, but you must strictly follow the above requirements. Long-term or improper chaining, especially in extreme weather or with inadequate care, can lead to criminal charges for neglect or cruelty. If you see a dog chained in violation of these rules, you are encouraged to report it to local authorities.

