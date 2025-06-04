Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in New York? Here’s What the Law Says

Statewide Law

In New York State, it is not outright illegal to tether or chain your pet outside, but there are important regulations and restrictions in place. State law requires that tethering must not endanger the animal’s health, safety, or well-being, and breaking these laws can result in penalties or even animal cruelty charges in severe cases. However, there is no comprehensive statewide ban on chaining dogs outside full-time, and protections vary by locality.

Key Statewide Provisions:

Tethering or chaining a dog is legal but regulated.

Tethering must not endanger the dog’s health or safety.

Tethering during hazardous weather or with improper equipment can result in penalties.

Some localities have stricter rules than the state, so check your area’s ordinances.

Local Laws: New York City

New York City has specific and stricter regulations regarding tethering:

It is illegal to tether, leash, chain, or tie an animal to a stationary object outdoors for more than three continuous hours in any twelve-hour period.

The animal must have access to adequate food, water, and shelter during permitted tethering.

The tethering device must have swivels at both ends and be of adequate length and design for the animal’s size.

Certain types of restraints (e.g., choke or pinch collars, devices likely to entangle, or those allowing the animal to leave the property) are prohibited.

Violations can result in fines, misdemeanors, and civil penalties. First-time offenders may receive a warning if the animal was not injured.

Other Local Laws: Suffolk County & Huntington

Some areas, like Suffolk County and the Town of Huntington, have even stricter rules:

In Huntington, dogs cannot be left tethered for more than one continuous hour in any twelve-hour period between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., and not at all between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Tethering is prohibited if the dog is less than six months old, sick, injured, or a nursing mother.

Tethering is also banned during extreme temperatures or hazardous weather conditions.

Pending Legislation

There are ongoing efforts to pass stricter statewide laws. As of January 2025, a bill has been reintroduced in the New York State Assembly to ban chaining dogs outside between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., but it has not yet become law.

Summary Table: Tethering Laws in New York

Area Is Tethering Legal? Key Restrictions Penalties New York State Yes (regulated) Must not endanger animal; local laws may be stricter Fines, cruelty charges New York City Yes (regulated) Max 3 hours in 12; equipment and care requirements Fines, misdemeanors Suffolk County/Huntington Yes (regulated) Max 1 hour in 12 (day); none overnight; weather, age, health restrictions Fines, local penalties

It is not universally illegal to leave your pet chained outside in New York, but there are significant restrictions, especially in New York City and some counties. Always check your local ordinances, as many areas have stricter rules than the state. Violating these laws can result in fines, criminal charges, and civil penalties.

