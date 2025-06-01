Is it illegal to drive barefoot in Washington? Here’s What Law Says!

No, it is not illegal to drive barefoot in Washington. There are no state laws prohibiting barefoot driving—the decision to wear shoes or go without rests entirely with the driver. This is a common misconception, but Washington, like all 50 states, does not have any statute making barefoot driving a traffic offense.

However, while it is legal, driving barefoot is not always recommended for safety reasons. Bare feet can slip off pedals more easily and may reduce your control over the vehicle, increasing the risk of an accident. If driving barefoot contributes to an accident or is deemed to have caused negligent or reckless driving, you could still face citations or have it used against you in insurance or liability cases.

Wearing proper footwear is advised for safer driving, but you will not be ticketed simply for driving without shoes in Washington.

