Is it illegal to drive barefoot in Virginia? Here’s What Law Says!

No, it is not illegal to drive barefoot in Virginia. There are no state laws prohibiting driving without shoes, and this is consistent across all 50 states, including Virginia. You will not be fined or penalized simply for driving barefoot.

However, while barefoot driving is legal, authorities and safety experts generally discourage the practice because it can reduce your control over the vehicle. If your lack of footwear contributes to an accident or impairs your ability to drive safely, you could be cited for reckless or negligent driving—not for being barefoot, but for unsafe operation of the vehicle.

Driving barefoot is legal in Virginia.

You cannot be ticketed solely for not wearing shoes.

If barefoot driving leads to unsafe driving or an accident, you could face charges related to reckless or negligent driving.

